Asia

Former South Korea President Chun Doo-hwan dies -Yonhap

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

SEOUL (Reuters) – Former South Korean...

New York Post

‘Squid Game’ smuggler set to die by firing squad in North Korea: report

A smuggler who sold copies of Netflix’s smash hit series “Squid Game” in North Korea has been sentenced to death by firing squad, according to a report. The man allegedly smuggled copies of the Korean-language show on USB drives from China into North Korea, where seven high school students were caught watching the footage, sources told Radio Free Asia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

South Korea's ex-dictator Chun: the 'Butcher of Gwangju'

South Korean dictator Chun Doo-hwan brutally crushed opponents until mass demonstrations forced him out, and remains among the country's most reviled figures despite being its first president to hand over power peacefully. While in power, he also survived a North Korean assassination attempt.
POLITICS
The Independent

South Korea launches task force to consider banning dog meat

The South Korean government on Thursday said it will launch a task force to outlaw dog meat consumption ending the centuries-old practice. The country's president Moon Jae-in in September had raised the possibility of banning the consumption of dog meat. Seven government offices, including the agriculture ministry, said, in a...
ASIA
thedrive

Hundreds Of South Korean And U.S. Warplanes Are Conducting A Secretive Exercise In Korea

The unpublicized maneuvers are being staged in the wake of a spate of potentially destabilizing missile developments on the peninsula. Amid a simmering ‘missile race’ on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the United States are running a large-scale air exercise in the region, with around 200 aircraft reportedly involved. The maneuvers represent a return to the large-scale collaboration of this kind between the two nations that was scaled back dramatically as Washington attempted to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. However, with more recent hopes that Pyongyang might resume talks, the current exercise is being run without any media fanfare. North Korea, for its part, has traditionally complained about these kinds of exercises, whatever the scale.
MILITARY
Telegraph

Richard Osman: Why visiting China has changed my view of the world

Visiting China didn’t just change the way I look at China – it changed the way I look at the whole world. My daughter has been studying out there, so I’ve visited three or four times in the past five years. It’s an extraordinary country in every way, but what has really blown my mind is the fact that they like my Thursday Murder Club novels over there.
CHINA
abc17news.com

China’s crackdown on Hong Kong may have pushed Taiwan further away than ever

In just five years, Lin Fei-fan went from charging into Taiwan’s legislature and occupying the building with hundreds of students to a senior job for the island’s ruling party. But his story could have been very different if he lived in Hong Kong, where student activists once brought the financial...
CHINA
kiwaradio.com

Branstad Says As US Ambassador, He Was Routinely Chewed Out By Chinese

Des Moines, Iowa — Former Governor Terry Branstad says as President Trump’s ambassador to China, he routinely accepted criticism of the United States from Communist Party officials in a formal setting. Branstad says the process has a name in diplomatic circles. It’s called a demarche. Branstad was called to hear...
DES MOINES, IA
New York Post

War movie about defeat of US Army is now China’s biggest film ever

A Chinese propaganda movie depicting the defeat of the US Army has become the country’s highest-grossing film of all time. The three-hour-long war epic, “The Battle at Lake Changjin,” has made a whopping $892 million in the communist country since it was released there on Sept. 30. It has now...
MOVIES

