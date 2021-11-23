This New Rental Car Company Delivers Vehicles For Rent — But…

Urent enables vehicle rentals companies to operate fully online and remotely without having an office in place. Launched in February 2019 by University of Toronto Alumni Omar Al Ashi, the genesis of Urent can be traced back to the singular realization by the founder on the dearth of demanded vehicles and vehicle-rentals being a challenge in Dubai. Urent has become a key matchmaker between Hosts and Renters, and is on a mission to build a trusted ecosystem where car owners can become hosts and earn a sustainable source of income through Urent. Not only that, but the company has also launched its recommended vehicles section on the app, enabling users to see vehicle recommendations across cars, bikes, yachts, scooters, bikes, etc., that can be rented from within the app.

