ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

This New Rental Car Company Delivers Vehicles For Rent — But…

By Brian Cohen
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One company is attempting to disrupt and innovate the rental car industry by delivering the vehicle to the location of a customer — whether that location is a house, residence, or business as three of many examples — and pick it up at the conclusion of the rental, rather than the...

thegate.boardingarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Point Expiration Policies For The Major Car Rental Brands

When travelers consider “points,” they usually think of them in terms of hotels. You can earn hotel membership rewards in the form of credits and/or points, usually by staying at said hotels or via specific credit card usage. Of course, nearly all hotel points eventually expire. When that happens is...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

RV rental company Outdoorsy is in talks with Rivian, Ford for EV order

Recreational vehicle rental company Outdoorsy is in talks with Rivian Automotive and Ford to order $100 million in electric trucks and SUVs over the coming years to build out its fleet. Outdoorsy is aiming to order roughly 1,000 Rivian trucks, CEO Jeff Cavins said in an interview Friday, to add...
ECONOMY
KOAT 7

Looking to rent a car for Thanksgiving?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Looking to rent a car for Thanksgiving? You may want to plan ahead. Travelers like Jaclyn Mayes are opting to drive this Thanksgiving holiday. “We just got in town from Kansas City, so we're just doing some holiday travel and we just need to get around,” Mayes said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Car#Car Rental
wtaq.com

Sticker Shock If You Need To Rent A Car

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Prices continue to climb, as the holiday season is fast approaching. Actually, rental car prices sky-rocketed in the summer, as a result of car rental companies experiencing a shortage of vehicles and high-demand. More vehicles have since been brought in but, as more people get ready...
MADISON, WI
L.A. Weekly

Omar Al Ashi’s startup ‘Urent’ enables all vehicle rentals companies in UAE to operate digitally as a host on his platform

Urent enables vehicle rentals companies to operate fully online and remotely without having an office in place. Launched in February 2019 by University of Toronto Alumni Omar Al Ashi, the genesis of Urent can be traced back to the singular realization by the founder on the dearth of demanded vehicles and vehicle-rentals being a challenge in Dubai. Urent has become a key matchmaker between Hosts and Renters, and is on a mission to build a trusted ecosystem where car owners can become hosts and earn a sustainable source of income through Urent. Not only that, but the company has also launched its recommended vehicles section on the app, enabling users to see vehicle recommendations across cars, bikes, yachts, scooters, bikes, etc., that can be rented from within the app.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Driving Performance Without CAR: Another Hedged Portfolio Outperforms, This Time Without The Skyrocketing Rental Car Company

Japanese gameshow contestant versus bear. Image via TMZ. In a previous post (Aggressive Protection In Action), we posted the performance of the aggressive hedged portfolio our system created on May 6th (these portfolios last for six months, which is why we're writing about them now). As we noted there, the outperformance in that one was driven by a position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR).
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
NewsBreak
Nissan
bizjournals

Car wash startup EverWash acquires New York vehicle analytics company for $106M

Philadelphia startup EverWash has acquired a vehicle identification and analytics company for $106 million to enhance its car wash membership platform. New York-based OmniX Labs built a platform that connects with a car wash or lube center’s existing cameras and analyzes video in real time, relaying information about the make, model, color and license plate number of customers' vehicles. Combined with EverWash’s car wash membership program, car wash owners can track vehicles coming in and out of their locations and which customers are members.
BUSINESS
heraldcourier.com

Hitting the road for the holidays? Car rental prices are sky-high again

People renting cars for holiday trips may be in for some sticker shock. Rental car companies have brought in more vehicles since shortages sent prices sky-high this summer, but rates are rising again as more people prepare to hit the road over Thanksgiving and the winter holidays. "The holidays are...
GAS PRICE
Business Insider

Everything you need to know about rental car insurance

If you already have liability coverage or collision coverage car insurance, it will extend to rental cars. Your credit card may offer primary or secondary car insurance coverage, too. If you don't have car insurance and use rental cars frequently, consider non-owner car insurance. See Insider's guide to the best...
CARS
CBS LA

‘No Employees Showing Up Today’: Customers Who Prepaid For Thanksgiving Meals At Rancho Cucamonga Boston Market Find The Store Closed

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A series of personnel and store problems led to a Boston Market store in Rancho Cucamonga keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, leaving customers who prepaid for large meals hungry and scrambling for a Plan B. Several customers posted to social media that they arrived at Boston Market, 10890 Foothill Boulevard, on Thanksgiving Day only to find the store locked tight and a hand-written sign of apology posted on the door. “No employees showing up today…we are unable to fulfill the orders!!! We are sorry!!!” the sign said. Several people reported driving as much as an hour to...
airlive.net

A woman passenger allegedly breastfed a cat on board a Delta flight from Atlanta

A passenger allegedly made a desperate plea to flight crew after spotting a person engaging in a gross act with her pet cat. A screenshot has gone viral of what looks like a pilot messaging system that suggests a passenger on Delta Air flight DL1360 to Atlanta began breastfeeding her cat and refused to stop despite repeated requests from the crew.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Bargain Shoppers Find Black Friday Is Not What It Used To Be

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) – Malls and shopping centers across the East Bay saw big crowds on Black Friday. Shoppers said some stores still offered big discounts to get customers in the door, while others were not offering much. Retail experts said part of that was a supply chain issue. At the Walnut Creek Broadway Plaza shopping center, foot traffic appeared close to pre-pandemic levels. “There’s definitely more people out this year than last year,” said shopper Brooke Daly. “I think the sales are good,” said Sherri Goldsmith. “40% off at Zara. 40% off in Macy’s,” said shopper Persia Asadollah. Shoppers said unlike previous...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

150K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy