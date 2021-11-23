Photo Gallery: Bruins vs Flyers (11/20/2021)

As we hit American Thanksgiving, the Devils have played 17 games, a 3-2 shootout loss at home to the Wild on Wednesday being the latest, another outing in which the Devils rallied from two behind to tie the game in the third, this time only clawing out a single point. With the late start to the season and the postponement of one game due to COVID protocol, they’re two games over .500, two points behind both wild card spots–and trail the third spot in the division by seven. By this time next week, they’ll have hit the 20-game mark and a larger sample size to draw some reasonable conclusions. But, the fact right now is the Devils have remained competitive in most contests, have had some issues with injuries and have found ways to win. So, through today’s available information, here’s what the Devils are telling me:

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO