Arakoda Malaria Prophylaxis Confirmed Safe and Tolerable in Long-Term Analysis

By Nina Cosdon
contagionlive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekly Arakoda for malaria prevention was found safe and tolerable for healthy adults who travel internationally. A long-term safety study of the anti-malarial Arakoda found it to be clinically safe and well tolerated after 12 months of weekly administration. Arakoda is indicated for the prophylaxis of malaria in patients 18 years...

