The return of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari to the lineup will likely have to wait at least another week. The Green Bay Packers listed Bakhtiari as doubtful for Sunday’s game against Seattle, an indication that he’s not quite ready to play as he makes his way back from a torn ACL suffered last December. The 30-year old practiced twice this week after being activated from the physically unable to perform list, but was not out there on Friday. Coach Matt LaFleur said there was no setback and it’s just part of the process.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO