The Boeing 737 MAX 9 is an aircraft that is growing in importance for Alaska Airlines. The airline started flights with the type earlier this year after waiting for several years for its first delivery. Over the next two years, the aircraft will grow to become a very important part of the Alaska Airlines fleet. By the end of 2021, Alaska expects to have 12 737 MAX 9s in its fleet. Here is where it is scheduled to fly them.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 19 HOURS AGO