Lady Cats Basketball Drops Close One to Mineola, 40-29

The Cinch United Finals Rodeo, staged each Fall in Sulphur Springs, Texas, represents the 147 rodeos held within the UPRA circuit across 7 states during 2021. Texas rodeo talent makes up a good portion of the Finals qualifiers, and there’s a good many from the local area as well! These men and women qualified to compete in the Cinch UFR by placing well in rodeos held in their hometown or county. They and the other top qualifiers are competing for titles plus cash and prizes of more than $200,000 during the three nights of rodeo action. As a spectator, you will see bareback, steer wrestling, ranch bronc riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, saddle bronc, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding events.
