Mineola, TX

Lady Cats Basketball Drops Close One to Mineola, 40-29

 4 days ago
The Lady Cat’s basketball team fought all the way through in a match with the Lady Yellowjackets on Monday, Nov. 22 but lost 40-29 in Mineola. Coach Erica Delley’s squad had a tough game against a good opponent in Mineola (5-4) but ultimately could not pull it out in a close...

www.ksstradio.com

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Yellowjackets#The Sshs Main Gym#Sulphur Springs Isd
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
