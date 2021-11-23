ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville School District notifies families of inclement weather procedures

By Gazette staff
The Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago
JANESVILLE

The Janesville School District outlined its inclement weather procedures for the 2021-22 school year in a news release Monday.

The district has two days built in to accommodate weather delays and/or closures. Those two days, if needed, will not have to be made up and no schoolwork will be required of students. If the district closes for more than two days, the district “will communicate plans to address those inclement weather days should they occur,” according to the release.

The superintendent is in charge of determining school delays and closures. Such decisions will be made the night before school or no later than 6 a.m. the same day. The district will communicate closures or delays with families via the Campus Messenger System using phone calls, emails and text messages. The message will also be posted to the district’s website and social media channels and sent to media outlets, according to the release.

Parents and guardians are instructed to verify their contact information in the Infinite Campus system and make sure they choose how to receive school delay or closure information.

