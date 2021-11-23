Thanksgiving to impact city facilities, services

JANESVILLE

The Thanksgiving holiday will disrupt most city facilities and services, according to a city of Janesville news release.

Facilities including City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, in observance of Thanksgiving. Hedberg Public Library, the sanitary landfill, demolition landfill and compost site will resume regular business hours Friday, according to the release.

The Janesville Transit System will also resume regular service Friday; however, extra service routes will not operate until Monday, Nov. 29, according to the release.

Trash and recycling collection will not take place Thanksgiving Day. Collection will be delayed by one day; the regular collection schedule will resume Monday, Nov. 29.

Curbside bagged waste collection will also start the week of Nov. 29. Residents should place bagged waste and bundled brush on the curb by 7 a.m. on their regular trash collection day, according to the release.

For more information about bagged yard-waste collection, call City Services at 608-755-3110 or visit janesvillewi.gov /baggedcollection.