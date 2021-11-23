Madison Brass Band to benefit Milton High School band with concert

Buy Now Anthony Wahl

MILTON

The Madison Brass Band will play a concert at Milton High School on Friday, Dec. 10, to benefit the Milton High School Band, according to a Milton School District release.

The Madison Brass Band will play at 7 p.m. at the Jon Platts Performing Arts Center at Milton High School. Tickets will be sold at the door. Regular admission is $10 and senior citizens and students (18 and under) will cost $5.

The band is presenting this concert in appreciation of the Milton School District opening its updated band rooms at Milton High School for the group’s weekly rehearsals. The COVID-19 restrictions in neighboring Dane County made the Madison band’s usual rehearsal space unavailable for the last 18 months.

The concert will include traditional Christmas music and more. The band has 30 musicians who range from age 25 to 75 and it is rooted in British brass band tradition.

For more information on the Madison Brass Band, call David Woolpert at 608-206-5573. For more information on the benefit concert, contact Kari Klebba, Milton School District’s communications and safety coordinator, at 608-868-9222.