Neglect Charges Dismissed Against Leaders of Veterans Home in COVID Deaths of 76

Rittenhouse trial judge sides with defense, dismisses illegal possession charge. Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with illegally carrying a gun as a minor during last year’s shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which took place while he was 17. But on Friday, Judge Bruce Schroeder said it was unclear what the state gun possession law actually prohibited. Ahead of yesterday’s closing arguments, Schroeder agreed with the defense’s argument that the law would only have prohibited Rittenhouse from carrying a short-barreled rifle. After prosecutors acknowledged the gun was not short-barreled, the judge dismissed the count, which was thought to be the easiest of six charges to secure a conviction for and the only one to which Rittenhouse admitted. The jury is now weighing the remaining charges, which include two counts of homicide for the two people Rittenhouse killed.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO