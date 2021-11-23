ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Neglect Charges Dismissed Against Leaders of Veterans Home in COVID Deaths of 76

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Judge Edward McDonough Jr. said elder abuse laws cannot be applied to administrators, that they are only meant for those giving direct care to the...

Newsweek

