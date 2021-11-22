ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Police, postal service recover $13,000 sent from Kansas to Texas

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BELOIT —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a scam and have recovered $13,000 in cash. On November 19, police received a report of a scam that...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 3

Related
St. Joseph Post

Two men enter western Missouri home, shoot homeowner

RICH HILL, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in western Missouri’s Bates County say the shooting of a man after a break-in at his home appears to be a “targeted incident.”. The shooting happened Thursday in Rich Hill, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) south of Kansas City. The sheriff’s department says on...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Free training for Kansas produce growers set for early 2022

MANHATTAN – A series of online and in-person workshops scheduled for early 2022 will help Kansas growers sell safer produce while also opening new opportunities to sell their goods, said a Kansas State University food safety specialist. Londa Nwadike, who holds a joint extension appointment with K-State and the University...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Beloit, KS
Beloit, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff seeks tips about Kan. man missing since 2019

DICKINSON COUNTY - Law enforcement authorities are investigating a missing person and asking the public for help in locating a missing Enterprise, Kansas man. In January of 2019 Alex Michael Head, 34, of Enterprise, was reported missing. Since that time, efforts to locate Head and his vehicle have been unsuccessful, Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis said in a news release Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kan. man gets life sentence for carjacking, fatal wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man has been sentenced to life in prison for a carjacking and an accident that led to the death of another man. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the sentence Wednesday for Darren Matthew Johnson. Johnson was convicted in May of charges that included first-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony and aggravated robbery.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Police#United States Currency
St. Joseph Post

Police 2 Kan. women jailed for alleged apartment burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just before 9a.m. on Saturday officers responded to a burglary that had occurred at an apartment in the 200 block North 3rd Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Investigators determined that forced entry...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas health official: COVID cases rising ahead of holiday

TOPEKA (AP) — A Kansas health advisor says the coronavirus pandemic is starting to worsen in Kansas again as families prepare to gather over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that health advisor Marci Nielsen blames less mask use and more indoor gatherings. Nielsen said the state is...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
St. Joseph Post

Police ID 5 who died in Christmas parade crash

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say the suspect in a deadly Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee was in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he killed five people and injured 48. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Monday there is no evidence of terrorism in the event. He says...
WAUKESHA, WI
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kan. man accused in attack jailed for stalking victims

RILEY COUNTY —Just before 8p.m. Sunday, Riley County Police arrested 38-year-old Kenneth Durell Dotson for multiple counts of stalking, protection order violations, and interference with a law enforcement officer. Police say Dotson’s current arrest and charges stem from his October 12 arrest in connection with a violent attack at a...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri judge: Local health orders tied to COVID-19 are illegal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge ruled Tuesday that local health orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state are illegal and should be lifted. Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green ruled that orders such as quarantines and business closures violate the Missouri Constitution's separation of powers clause affecting the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri school returns LGBTQ books to shelves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri school district returned two LGBTQ-themed books to high school shelves Monday following outcry. The North Kansas City School District said it's returning “All Boys Aren’t Blue” and “Fun Home,” according to a copy of a letter to families provided to The Associated Press by a spokeswoman, who said it was sent Friday.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy