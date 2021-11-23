ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate warming forecasts may be too rosy: study

By Marlowe HOOD, PHILIPPE HUGUEN
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWiC9_0d4NTM4l00
Most studies on global warming impacts contrast a "do nothing" scenario of unabated carbon emissions with a not-always plausible pathway to a 1.5C world /AFP/File

UN projections of how much current climate policies and national pledges to cut carbon pollution will slow global warming are more uncertain than widely assumed, researchers reported Monday.

Leading into this month's COP26 summit, the UN said existing policies would see Earth's average surface temperature rise a "catastrophic" 2.7 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels by 2100.

Renewed pledges from large emitters such as India would have a negligible effect on warming this century, the UN said during COP26, and were still worlds away from the Paris Agreement temperature goal of 1.5C of warming.

But the apparent precision of these estimates is misleading, according to a new study, written by several contributors to the UN reports it calls into question.

"The false precision to climate outcomes given during COP26 may lead countries to believe they are making good progress, when the opposite may be true," said first author Ida Sognnaes, a senior scientist at the CICERO climate research centre in Olso.

At issue is the standard method used to connect the dots between a set of climate policies and the end-of-century temperature increases they might lead to.

Most climate projections are based on models that start with the desired temperature outcome â- a cap on global warming of 1.5C or 2C, for example -â and then work backwards to see what policy levers need to be pulled in order to get there.

In this "backcasting" approach, experts adjust variables such as coal use, renewables and afforestation to hit the end-of-century target.

"Our study is a 'forecast'," said CICERO's director of research Glen Peters. "We model out where existing policies take us and then see where we end up."

Seven different climate modelling groups used this technique to assess how voluntary pledges under the Paris treaty running to 2030 -- known as nationally determined contributions -- would play out by 2100.

- Unrealistic scenarios -

Their estimates, published in Nature Climate Change, ranged from 2.2C to 2.9C, roughly in line with the UN figures.

What stood out, however, was the lack of certainty.

"If you take the low end of that range, it may sound like we are really close to meeting the Paris goals," Peters told AFP.

"But it is equally likely that the outcome could be up around 3C, in which case much stronger policies would be needed."

Peters compared the new study's methods to those used to measure the impact of Covid policies such as mask wearing, social distancing or vaccination.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020, Covid modelling has been updated every few months based on how policy is seen to be affecting the spread of the virus.

"New policy is based on where we are actually heading, not where we may have been heading if there was no action taken," Peters said.

Most studies on global warming impacts contrast a worst-case scenario of unabated carbon emissions, on the one hand, with aggressively optimistic pathways to a 1.5C world on the other.

The reality, however, is somewhere in between these extremes, and is likely to stay there for decades.

"We are filling a gap in the literature, and putting our money where our mouth is," Peters explained.

Comments / 4

Related
BBC

COP26: The truth behind the new climate change denial

As world leaders met at the COP26 summit to debate how to tackle climate change, misleading claims and falsehoods about the climate spiralled on social media. Scientists say climate change denial is now more likely to focus on the causes and effects of warming, or how to tackle it, than to outright deny it exists.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Climate Change May Force Aeroplanes to Fly Higher: Study

Climate change is having an increasing impact on the structure of the Earth's atmosphere and may cause planes to fly higher to avoid turbulence, a new international study shows. The research, published in the journal Science Advances, draws on decades of weather balloon observations and specialised satellite measurements to quantify...
Click2Houston.com

UN climate boss: 'Good compromise' beats no deal on warming

GLASGOW – It was no deal or a lump of coal at Glasgow climate talks and for Patricia Espinosa, the United Nations’ climate secretary, there was no choice. “No deal was the worst possible result there. Nobody wins,” Espinosa said in an interview with The Associated Press Sunday, about 15 hours after nearly 200 nations agreed on what is now being called the Glasgow Climate Pact.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Study: Climate-driven forest fires are on the rise

An upside of the increase in forest fires in the West is that they reduce the amount of fuel available for other burns. That might provide a buffering effect on western fires for the next few decades, but the threat of climate-driven forest fires is not diminishing, a new study shows.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
TheConversationAU

Even if we halt global warming, local climates will change – and we need new experiments to understand how

There’s a big question mark over whether the world will keep global warming below the limits set out in the Paris Agreement. But even if we do, the climate will keep evolving – and society needs to prepare for this. At the moment, climate models don’t tell us much about a future world in which temperatures have stabilised. As our research published today argues, new model experiments are needed to close this knowledge gap and better understand the challenges ahead. For example, in southern Australia, climate change has already caused a trend towards less rain and more frequent and prolonged drought....
ENVIRONMENT
Inverse

climate crisis

The final pledges fell short, but there was still some progress made in Glasgow. Many came away from COP26, the UN climate conference, with a strong sense of disappointment. Activist Greta Thunberg summed up the proceedings as more ineffectual “blah, blah, blah.”. The final agreement and pledges made at COP26...
ENVIRONMENT
CleanTechnica

CICERO Report: Climate Modeling Is Hard, But We Are Heading For Disaster

There is a lot of happy talk from global leaders trying to put a brave face on the COP26 fiasco. Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared after the conference, “[T]he world is undeniably heading in the right direction.” John Kerry, the special climate envoy for the United States added, “We are in fact closer than we have ever been before to avoiding climate chaos.”
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Did the Sun's 11-Year Cycle Play a Role in Global Warming?

SYizhak Feliks, Justin Small, and Michael Ghil discovered that the Earth's global climate system varies in 11-year and 3,5-year cycles. On July 15th, the work was published in Climate Dynamics. The solar cycle, which climate skeptics have claimed for decades plays a crucial influence in global warming, has an 11-year...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Climate#Nature Climate Change#Paris Climate Agreement#Afp File Un#Cop26 Summit
TheConversationAU

The ocean is our greatest climate regulator. It must be a stronger part of climate policy and action

The German linguist Heinrich Zimmer once described the ocean as “limitless and immortal … the beginning and end of all things on Earth”. Standing on the shores of any ocean, one can easily sense this. Yet, the more we reveal about the myriad processes within the world’s oceans, the more we begin to question just how limitless and immortal the ocean truly is. The ocean is one of the Earth’s greatest climate regulators. It absorbs almost a third of emitted carbon dioxide and more than 90% of excess heat. But the latest scientific report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Study: Arctic Ocean started warming much earlier than previously thought

The Arctic Ocean has warmed by about 2 degrees Celsius since 1900 and started getting hotter much earlier than researchers previously thought, a new study found. Driving the news: The research, published Wednesday in Science Advances, shows that the Arctic Ocean began warming early last century as warmer and saltier waters flowed in from the Atlantic — a process known as "Atlantification."
SCIENCE
The Wild Hunt

Some strategies to offset climate change impacts were underway before COP26

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
globallandscapesforum.org

It’s time to look at the other greenhouse gases – methane and nitrous oxide

When it comes to climate change, carbon dioxide is by far the greenhouse gas that has caused the most global warming. However, scientists are beginning to give more attention to methane and nitrous oxide – two other greenhouse gases that, if addressed, could play a significant role in keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of less than 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

It’s hailed as the clean energy of the future. But hydrogen produces ‘substantial’ emissions, study shows.

Hydrogen has been billed as the clean energy of the future by governments worldwide, including in the United States, Europe, Australia and Japan. But a new study published in the journal Applied Energy found making hydrogen from fossil fuels produces “substantial” greenhouse gas emissions that are the driver of global warming, even with carbon capture technology — which captures carbon dioxide before it is released into the atmosphere and pumps it underground.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
resilience.org

To keep fossil carbon out of the air, just stop pulling it out of the Earth

This article first appeared in The Seattle Times. Stan Cox, research scholar in ecosphere studies at The Land Institute, is the author of The Path to a Livable Future: A New Politics to Fight Climate Change, Racism, and the Next Pandemic, and The Green New Deal and Beyond: Ending the Climate Emergency While We Still Can.
ENVIRONMENT
Lootpress

Global warming theory masks massive scam

During the past three decades, global warming alarmists seemingly have capitalized on the notion that Earth is headed for disaster caused by man’s inability to curb his reckless appetite for increased energy despite its damaging effects on the environment. And yet, the evidence seems to be piling up lately that...
ADVOCACY
AFP

AFP

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy