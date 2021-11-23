Waukesha schools cancel classes for the rest of the week

The School District of Waukesha announced they will be closed for classes again on Tuesday following Sunday's Christmas parade tragedy.

Classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 29 following Thanksgiving break.

The school district will have meals available Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for all Waukesha residents. Meals can be picked up at the following sites:

Butler Middle School - Main Entrance

Horning Middle School - Main Entrance

Les Paul Middle School - Main Entrance

North High School - Main Entrance

South High School - Field House Entrance

West High School - Main Entrance

The district said they will also continue to provide internal assistance to support kids, staff, and families on Tuesday.

"Should you need guidance on how to address trauma with your children, please do not hesitate to reach out to the student services staff at your child’s school," the school district said in a statement on Monday. " We are actively dispatching additional support to our schools for staff and students. Your school administration and student services can connect you with our crisis counseling staff in a timely manner. School psychologists, social workers, school counselors, and community mental health providers are available and trained to support children and families in crisis today and into the future. The Disaster Distress Helpline is AVAILABLE 24/7. Call or text 800-985-5990 to be connected to a trained, caring counselor."

