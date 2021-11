With support from celebrities who love Montana and Griz Nation, the #GrizOnGameDay campaign has been on fire for the past few weeks. If the Griz and Bobcats win their games today (11/13), I don't know how ESPN's College GameDay could turn down an invite to the Brawl of the Wild on November 20th. The latest update from ESPN is that Missoula is "on their radar." We're told by insiders that ESPN has already reserved hotel rooms and accommodations for the broadcast to take place here on the 20th, but this is unconfirmed, however, it does make us hopeful!

MONTANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO