ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Blue Star Foods Corp. Reports Financial Results For Q3-2021

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Miami, Florida, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (BSFC) ("Blue Star" or "BSFC"), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, announced today general operating highlights and its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021 ("Q3-2021").

Q3-2021 and Subsequent Highlights

  • Continued increase in sales - Blue Star continues to build sales momentum, increasing Q3-2021 sales to $3.726 million from Q2-2021 of $2.129 million, a quarterly increase of 75%.
  • Completed uplisting to the NASDAQ - The Company's common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 3, 2021.
  • Raised $4.0 million in a registered securities offering - Concurrent with the Company's NASDAQ uplisting, the Company strengthened its balance sheet by raising additional capital to deliver on customer orders and support new business development.
  • Advancement of the RAS division of Blue Star - BSFC continues to advance the development of an additional full-scale commercial Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) facility in British Columbia.
  • Blue Star's RAS Division, Taste of BC Aquaculture, has selected Deep Bay, British Columbia as the location for its new land-based, 1,500 metric ton steelhead salmon farming facility. This location has already been permitted and zoned for RAS operations and likely has the capacity to fit three 1,500 metric ton facilities.
  • Taste of BC has agreed upon material terms of a 20-year land-lease agreement for Deep Bay property, which includes the opportunity to expand from its original approximately 20-acre footprint with an option for another approximately 10 acres.
  • Taste of BC has completed the preliminary design of the new facility with its engineering partner PR Aqua, ULC.

Management Commentary

"We are encouraged by the recent pick-up in customer orders indicating that we are moving towards a post-Covid business environment," said John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star. He continued, "Our 75% increase in quarterly sales from Q2 to Q3 show momentum towards a normalization of our previous sales numbers. We are working day and night to fulfill all the demand that we have received from our customers, and we appreciate the trust that our partners have placed in us to get them product in a timely fashion."

"We are excited to have completed our uplist to the NASDAQ as a major step in our development to building a world-class, global operation that focuses on bringing sustainability and safety to the global food-chain. To that end, we are energized by the progress we are making in advancing our plans to implement a truly transformative land-based salmon farming operation at Deep Bay in British Columbia," said Mr. Keeler. He further added, "With the site selected, we are now finalizing a land-lease agreement for the property that will provide us with more than enough land to construct our initial farming module and have ample space for future growth. Simultaneously, we are pulling building permits and staging development resources so we can hit the ground running with construction."

"Aquaculture remains one of the fastest growing animal food-producing sectors, with the salmon market in particular valued at nearly $17 billion globally," continued Mr. Keeler. "We believe that Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems are a disruptive force in fish farming that can meet the increasing demand for marine-based protein with virtually no detrimental impact to the environment. Over the last decade we have refined our modularly designed systems to create a successful, proven business model that delivers predictable, profitable results. We are working diligently to develop a new facility that will allow us to leverage this success and scale our business to capture a meaningful share of the massive market opportunity."

Q 3 -2021 Financial Highlights

  • Increased Sales . Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was $3.726 Million as compared to $2.129 Million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Small Increase In Operating Expenses. Operating Expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021, increased to $1.162 Million as compared to $843,319 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Increased Profitability. The Adjusted Cash Net Income (1) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was $367,382 compared to $31,573 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was a loss of $161,788 compared with a loss of $437,127 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: www.bluestarfoods.com.

(1) The Adjusted Cash Net Income is a Non-GAAP Financial Measure and is the Company's Net Income adjusted for the minor issuance of stock dividends and certain professional fees. We report Adjusted Cash Net Income to measure our overall results because we believe it better reflects our net results by excluding the impact of non-cash equity-based compensation and other one-time expenses , and believe it enhances our investors' overall understanding of the financial performance of our business. The Cash Adjusted Net Income of $367,382 for Q 3 -202 1 includes an addback of Interest Expense (and accrued) of $ 1 16 , 9 50 , Depreciation/Amortization of $ 143,199 and Stock Based Professional Fees of $ 2 69 , 021 .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements". Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and members of its management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company's reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company's web site at http://www.bluestarfoods.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

ContactsBrett Maas of Hayden IR Email: brett@haydenir.com Office: (646) 536-7331

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Cepton Technologies And Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Committed Investment Agreement For Up To $100 Million With Lincoln Park Capital

Cepton Technologies, Inc. ("Cepton"), a Silicon Valley innovator focused on the mass-market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions, announced today that it and Growth Capital Acquisition Corp ("GCAC") (Nasdaq: GCAC) have entered into a committed investment agreement ("Purchase Agreement") and related registration rights agreement for up to $100 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("LPC"), a Chicago-based institutional investor, effective at the close of the business combination between Cepton and GCAC.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. Announces Delisting From NYSE In Connection With Closing Of Vacasa Business Combination

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. ("TPG Pace Solutions") (TPGS) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that, in connection with the closing of the previously announced business combination with Vacasa Holdings LLC, expected to occur on December 6, 2021, it intends to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), following which the shares of Class A common stock of Vacasa, Inc., the surviving company, are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "VCSA" beginning on December 7, 2021. The Nasdaq listing and NYSE delisting are subject to the closing of the business combination and fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements. The closing of the business combination is subject to the approval of TPG Pace Solutions shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Cybin Announces Additional Adelia Milestone Achievements

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin" or the " Company"), a biotechnology company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics™", is pleased to announce that Adelia Therapeutics Inc. (" Adelia"), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, has achieved those milestones identified as Year 1 Q4 (ii), Year 2 Q1 (iv) and Year 2 Q1 (vii) as contemplated by the terms of a contribution agreement dated December 4, 2020 (the " Transaction Agreement") among Cybin, Cybin Corp., Cybin US Holdings Inc. (the " Acquiror"), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, and all of the previous shareholders of Adelia (the " Adelia Shareholders").
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
rismedia.com

RE/MAX Reports Preliminary Q3 2021 Results

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. recently announced preliminary operating results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021. “We achieved record third quarter revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS driven by contributions from the largest Independent Region acquisition in our history, broad-based performance in our core operations, and a healthy housing market,” said Adam Contos, RE/MAX Holdings chief executive officer, in a statement. “Our performance reaffirmed that the investments we’ve made in recent years have significantly diversified and expanded our revenue and growth opportunities. Organic revenue growth excluding the marketing funds also was strong, up nearly 7% in the third quarter, with much of the incremental revenue translating into profit.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

GigCapital4, Inc. Reminds Stockholders To Vote "FOR" Business Combination With BigBear.ai At Special Meeting Of Stockholders

GigCapital4, Inc. (the "GigCapital4" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today reminded stockholders to vote "FOR" the business combination with BigBear.ai Holdings, LLC ("BigBear.ai") at the special meeting of stockholders scheduled for December 3, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"). The Company also noted the pending transfer of the listing of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") and it's warrants to purchase Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (the "Warrants"), from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") in connection with the anticipated closing of the business combination. Trading of the Common Stock and the Warrants is expected to begin on the NYSE on December 8, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "BBAI" and "BBAIW". The last day of trading on the Nasdaq is expected to be on December 7, 2021, following the consummation of the Company's pending business combination transaction with BigBear.ai, which is currently expected to occur on December 7, 2021, subject to final stockholder approval at the Special Meeting and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. Announces Closing Of $200.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 20,010,000 units, including 2,610,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "VHNAU" on November 23, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "VHNA" and "VHNAW," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Compensation#Blue Star Foods Corp#Environmental Social#The Nasdaq Capital Market#Company#Nasdaq Uplisting#Blue Star Bsfc#Blue Star#Ras Division#Taste Of Bc Aquaculture#Pr Aqua#Ulc
TheStreet

JEMTEC 2021 Year End & Financial Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - JEMTEC Inc. (TSXV: JTC) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its performance for the year ended July 31, 2021 and the Companies improving financial situation, with no debt, strong liquidity and net worth. Y/E RevenuesRevenues have increased by 8% during...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Yext, Inc. To Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results On December 2, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (YEXT) - Get Yext, Inc. Report, the AI Search Company, today announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results will be released on Thursday, December 2, 2021, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Hawks Acquisition Corp Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing November 29, 2021

Hawks Acquisition Corp (the " Company") announced that, commencing on November 29, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and public warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "HWKZ" and "HWKZ WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HWKZ.U." No fractional public warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole public warrants will trade. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering And Satisfaction Of Tender Offer Financing Condition

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) , the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced the completion of its previously announced offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "notes") in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes are general unsecured obligations of PROG Holdings and will be guaranteed by certain of PROG Holdings' existing and future domestic subsidiaries.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Seafood
TheStreet

Weibo Corporation Launches Global Offering

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WB), a leading social media platform in China, today announced the launch of its global offering (the "Global Offering") of an aggregate of 11,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Weibo is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the "New Shares") and Sina Corporation (the "Selling Shareholder") is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, which are to be converted from the Class B ordinary shares of the Company prior to the listing of Weibo's Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as defined below (the "Sale Shares," and together with New Shares, the "Offer Shares"). The Global Offering comprises of a Hong Kong public offering of initially 1,100,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing on November 29, 2021, Hong Kong time (the "Hong Kong Public Offering") and an international offering of initially 9,900,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing today (including 5,500,000 Sale Shares) (the "International Offering"), and listing of Weibo's Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") under the stock code "9898."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Akero Therapeutics To Present At The Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 4 th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Thursday December 2 at 3:30 p.m. E.T.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MyChesCo

Optinose Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

YARDLEY, PA — Optinose (NASDAQ: OPTN) reported financial results this week for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and provided operational updates. “We continued to make progress during third quarter 2021 towards our objectives of growing XHANCE and successfully completing our chronic sinusitis program,” stated CEO Peter Miller. “XHANCE net revenue increased 41% compared to third quarter 2020 and we completed enrollment in the second of our two pivotal chronic sinusitis clinical trials. I am pleased with the business that we have built promoting XHANCE as a treatment for the approximately 1 million patients diagnosed with nasal polyps. But what excites me is the significant new opportunities for growth if we are successful in developing XHANCE as a treatment for chronic sinusitis. A label expansion for chronic sinusitis will expand the target patient population for which our specialty-focused sales force can promote XHANCE as an appropriate treatment from approximately 1 million patients to approximately 3 million patients diagnosed and treated by the physicians that we target today. In addition, there is potential for a partner to leverage their deployed presence in primary care to expand promotion of XHANCE to a total of up to 30 million people in the U.S. who have chronic sinusitis.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy