Mannon officially throws hat in race for Wichita County District Clerk

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Leslee Mannon has officially announced her candidacy for Wichita County District Clerk.

She made the announcement Monday afternoon at the Wichita County Courthouse alongside her family and friends. Mannon has been an employee of Wichita County for 13 years, working with the sheriff’s office for over a decade and she currently serves on the bail bond board for the sheriff’s office.

Mannon said if elected, she wants to make the district clerk’s office more efficient to better serve everyone.

“My main goal is to focus on efficiency in that office. There’s always room for improvement everywhere. I want to focus on the inefficiency in job processes that are going on right now and really work on the workflow. I think it’ll benefit the other county offices that they deal with as well as the public,” Mannon said.

Mannon will be running against long-time incumbent Patti Flores who was first appointed to the position in 2009 after working there for a couple of decades before that. Flores has won three terms since 2009.

