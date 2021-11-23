ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Mannon officially throws hat in race for Wichita County District Clerk

By Markeshia Jackson, Dylan Jimenez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0osrDD_0d4NSHub00

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Leslee Mannon has officially announced her candidacy for Wichita County District Clerk.

She made the announcement Monday afternoon at the Wichita County Courthouse alongside her family and friends. Mannon has been an employee of Wichita County for 13 years, working with the sheriff’s office for over a decade and she currently serves on the bail bond board for the sheriff’s office.

OTHER NEWS: Clay County law enforcement awarded for bravery in the line of duty

Mannon said if elected, she wants to make the district clerk’s office more efficient to better serve everyone.

“My main goal is to focus on efficiency in that office. There’s always room for improvement everywhere. I want to focus on the inefficiency in job processes that are going on right now and really work on the workflow. I think it’ll benefit the other county offices that they deal with as well as the public,” Mannon said.

Mannon will be running against long-time incumbent Patti Flores who was first appointed to the position in 2009 after working there for a couple of decades before that. Flores has won three terms since 2009.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

2 COVID-19 related deaths, 17 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday two deaths related to COVID-19. The patients, aged in their 40’s and 60’s, bring the total number of deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 477. The Health District also reported Wednesday 17 new COVID-19 cases in […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Elections
Wichita County, TX
Government
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy