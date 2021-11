I recently got a message from Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley announcing he supported more thinning and logging of our forests to reduce large wildfires. The irony is that logging/thinning is a primary source of greenhouse gas emissions that is contributing to climate warming, ultimately driving large fires. U.S. emissions from logging are up to 10 times that of wildfires and insects. For example, the wood products industry contributes to approximately 35% of the GHG emissions in Oregon, more than the total contribution of the transportation sector.

