ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Black Hills Corp. Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings And Reaffirms Guidance

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

RAPID CITY, S.D., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (BKH) - Get Black Hills Corporation Report today announced that members of its senior leadership team are scheduled to visit virtually with investors during the following upcoming investor conferences in November and December:

  • 3 rd Annual Mizuho U.S. Utility Summit 2021 on Nov. 29 and 30.
  • Bank of America Gas Utility Conference on Dec. 7, 2021, with participation in a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. EST.
  • Wells Fargo 20 th Annual Virtual Midstream, Utility & Renewables Symposium on Dec. 8.

Black Hills reaffirms its guidance range most recently issued on Nov. 2, along with updated assumptions on that date, and notes that leadership will be available during the upcoming investor conferences to discuss its guidance, long-term growth targets, regulatory updates and other factors relating to its business.

The materials produced for these meetings will be available on the Black Hills Corp. website at www.blackhillscorp.com under the "Investor Relations" section prior to the meetings.

Black Hills CorporationBlack Hills Corp. (BKH) - Get Black Hills Corporation Report is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor RelationsJerome E. Nichols605-721-1171jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line888-242-3969

Caution Regarding Forward Looking StatementThis news release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward looking statements, including our earnings guidance. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions which we believe are reasonable based on current expectations and projections about future events and industry conditions and trends affecting our business. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that, among other things, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, the risk factors described in Item 1A of Part I of our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports that we file with the SEC from time to time.

New factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, or the extent to which any such factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We assume no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. Announces Delisting From NYSE In Connection With Closing Of Vacasa Business Combination

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. ("TPG Pace Solutions") (TPGS) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that, in connection with the closing of the previously announced business combination with Vacasa Holdings LLC, expected to occur on December 6, 2021, it intends to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), following which the shares of Class A common stock of Vacasa, Inc., the surviving company, are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "VCSA" beginning on December 7, 2021. The Nasdaq listing and NYSE delisting are subject to the closing of the business combination and fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements. The closing of the business combination is subject to the approval of TPG Pace Solutions shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Cepton Technologies And Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Committed Investment Agreement For Up To $100 Million With Lincoln Park Capital

Cepton Technologies, Inc. ("Cepton"), a Silicon Valley innovator focused on the mass-market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions, announced today that it and Growth Capital Acquisition Corp ("GCAC") (Nasdaq: GCAC) have entered into a committed investment agreement ("Purchase Agreement") and related registration rights agreement for up to $100 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("LPC"), a Chicago-based institutional investor, effective at the close of the business combination between Cepton and GCAC.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Mimecast To Present At Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (MIME) - Get Mimecast Limited Report, a leading email and data security company, today announced Rafe Brown, Mimecast Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference. Mimecast's presentation will begin at 12:45 PM MST on November 30, 2021.
LEXINGTON, MA
TheStreet

GigCapital4, Inc. Reminds Stockholders To Vote "FOR" Business Combination With BigBear.ai At Special Meeting Of Stockholders

GigCapital4, Inc. (the "GigCapital4" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today reminded stockholders to vote "FOR" the business combination with BigBear.ai Holdings, LLC ("BigBear.ai") at the special meeting of stockholders scheduled for December 3, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"). The Company also noted the pending transfer of the listing of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") and it's warrants to purchase Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (the "Warrants"), from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") in connection with the anticipated closing of the business combination. Trading of the Common Stock and the Warrants is expected to begin on the NYSE on December 8, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "BBAI" and "BBAIW". The last day of trading on the Nasdaq is expected to be on December 7, 2021, following the consummation of the Company's pending business combination transaction with BigBear.ai, which is currently expected to occur on December 7, 2021, subject to final stockholder approval at the Special Meeting and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Markets#Wells Fargo#The Black Hills Corp#Investor Relations#Media Relations
TheStreet

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. Announces Closing Of $200.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 20,010,000 units, including 2,610,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "VHNAU" on November 23, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "VHNA" and "VHNAW," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering And Satisfaction Of Tender Offer Financing Condition

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) , the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced the completion of its previously announced offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "notes") in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes are general unsecured obligations of PROG Holdings and will be guaranteed by certain of PROG Holdings' existing and future domestic subsidiaries.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Hawks Acquisition Corp Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing November 29, 2021

Hawks Acquisition Corp (the " Company") announced that, commencing on November 29, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and public warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "HWKZ" and "HWKZ WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HWKZ.U." No fractional public warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole public warrants will trade. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

VMware To Present At The Barclays Global TMT Conference

VMware, Inc. (VMW) - Get VMware, Inc. Class A Report, a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Raghu Raghuram, VMware's chief executive officer, will present at the Barclays Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PT/ 11:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Rollins, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - ROL

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Rollins, Inc. (ROL) - Get Rollins, Inc. Report resulting from allegations that Rollins may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
MARKETS
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Gaotu Techedu Inc. F/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - GOTU, GSX

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU, GSX) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 20, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CHP Merger Corp. Announces Approval Of Extension Proposal

SUMMIT, N.J., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHP Merger Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CHPM) today announced that it held a special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") relating to the proposal (the "Extension Proposal") to amend the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation to extend the date by which the Company must complete its initial business combination with Integrity Implants Inc. d/b/a Accelus ("Accelus"), a U.S. based medical technology company focused on the spinal surgery market (the "Accelus Business Combination") from November 26, 2021 to May 26, 2022 (the "Extension"), which the stockholders voted to approve. The Extension Proposal is described in further detail in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A (the "Proxy Statement"), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 29, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) And P3 Health Partners Announce Adjournment Of Special Meeting For Proposed Business Combination

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Acquisition Corp. (FORE) ("Foresight") announced that its Special Meeting of Foresight's stockholders (the "Special Meeting") relating to the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with P3 Health Partners ("P3") that was initially convened at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on November 18, 2021 and adjourned to today, was reconvened today at 7:00 a.m. Central Time and further adjourned until 7:00 a.m. Central Time on December 3, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Northstar Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Announces Details For Virtual Investor Webcast And Announces Date Of Annual General And Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it has filed on SEDAR its financial statements and MD&A for the fiscal third quarter of 2021. The Company is also pleased to announce that it plans to host a virtual investor webcast to discuss these quarterly results and to provide a business update to the investment community on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm PST / 5:00 pm EST. Details are provided below.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Kronos Bio Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that members of the management team will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:. Piper Sandler's 33rd...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheStreet

Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) - Get Evoqua Water Technologies Corp Report, an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming virtual investor events in December. Credit Suisse 9th Annual Industrials Conference. Rodney Aulick, Evoqua's Executive Vice President and Integrated Solutions and Services...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AppTech Corp. Announces 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. ("AppTech") (OTC: APCX) a fintech company powering commerce experiences, announced today it filed its proxy statement and will hold its Annual Shareholder Meeting on December 29, 2021 at 10:30 am pst. To enable shareholders to attend despite their location, AppTech will hold the meeting exclusively online.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Oncorus To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:. 33 rd Annual...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheStreet

Avery Dennison Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) - Get Avery Dennison Corporation Report announced that Greg Lovins, sr. vice president & chief financial officer, and Deon Stander, vice president and general manager, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, will participate in a virtual fireside chat during the BMO 2021 Growth & ESG Conference on December 8, 2021, beginning at 11:00 AM ET and ending by 11:45 AM ET.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Allied Copper Corp. CEO Letter To Investors And Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the "Company" or "Allied Copper"), is pleased to provide our first CEO letter to investors and shareholders. Dear Investors and Shareholders:. Following the long-awaited completion of the RTO to acquire the strategically significant SK...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy