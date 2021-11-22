ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GWB, KRA, UMPQ, AZPN, ESBK; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) - Get Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Great Western shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of First Interstate Class A common stock for each Great Western share they own. Following completion of the transaction, Great Western shareholders will collectively own 43% of the combined company. If you are a Great Western shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Kraton Corporation (KRA) - Get Kraton Corporation Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DL Chemical Co., Ltd. for $46.50 per share in cash. If you are a Kraton shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) - Get Umpqua Holdings Corporation Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Columbia Banking System, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of Columbia stock for each Umpqua share they own. Upon completion of the transaction, Umpqua shareholders will own approximately 62% of the combined company. If you are an Umpqua shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) - Get Aspen Technology, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with certain of Emerson Electric Co.'s industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the agreement, Aspen shareholders will receive approximately $87.00 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the combined company for each share of Aspen common stock they own. If you are an Aspen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) - Get Elmira Savings Bank Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Community Bank System, Inc. for $23.10 per share in cash. If you are an Elmira shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060

sadeh@ halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-gwb-kra-umpq-azpn-esbk-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301430339.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

