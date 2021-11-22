ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

R.A.P. Ferreira returns from the malaise with jazz on his side in new single "East Nashville"

By Mark Salisbury
earmilk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary’s Bob’s Son album set up R.A.P. Ferreira as hip-hop’s bop poet laureate, masterfully stitching together narratives and painting broad, expressive strokes over rap’s tattered canvas. The album was heavily lauded and it seems the laureate may have been resting on his laurels in the months since the release, but any...

earmilk.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Smoke DZA Returns With New Single, “Arrived”

All throughout 2021, fans of Smoke DZA have been eating good. In January, he teamed up with Nym Lo and Jayy Grams for R.F.C. (Money is the Motive), Pt. 1 followed by the instrumental version of 2020’s Homegrown just a few weeks later. As if all of that wasn’t enough...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Smokepurpp Returns With New Single "Not Your Speed" Featuring Lil Gnar

Smokepurpp is back in his element, and he's preparing to close the year out in a strong way. The 24-year-old rapper has had ups and downs in his career, but he's ready to power forward and rise back to the top of the ranks. His comeback commences with the release of his new single "Not Your Speed," which sees the Florida rapper exploring a slightly different (and very current) sound while still bringing his fun, playful energy to the track. Lil Gnar provides a feature.
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Sosa Geek Makes his Presence and Energy felt with New Single ‘The Return’

Sosa Geek is making his presence and energy felt in the rap game with a growing discography of Drill music and Superstar collaborations. Since being featured on Drake’s Dark Lane Demo tapes, he has been all gas no breaks. Alongside the likes of fellow Brooklyn standout Rappers Fivio Foreign and Fetty Luciano, his star power is growing to become undeniable.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#East Nashville#A P#Malaise#M Bius#American#Black Aztec#Schweppes Poetic#Soulfolks
NME

100 gecs return with new single ‘mememe’

100 gecs have returned with new single ‘mememe’. It’s the first to be lifted from their forthcoming second studio album ‘10000 gecs’, which is set to arrive early next year. The duo’s latest builds on the off-kilter glitchcore they explored on 2019’s ‘1000 gecs’, with ‘stupid horse’-esque staccatoed guitar upstrokes...
MUSIC
beintheloopchicago.com

Nashville Singer Songwriter Tristen, Returns To Chicago, Showcases Recent Album Release And Gains New Fans At Schuba’s

Singer-songwriter Tristen (Gaspadarek), along with her bandmate/husband Buddy Hughen, made the trek from Nashville to Chicago for the first time last week since the April release of her fifth LP (the exceptional Aquatic Flowers), establishing her position over the course of forty-five minutes as one of the great American songwriters currently in the game.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

BlocBoy JB Returns With New Single "M.E.M 2 Jacksonville" Featuring SpotemGottem

Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB declared a few weeks ago that he intends on having the biggest comeback of the next year and he's getting started early by releasing his new single and music video for "M.E.M 2 Jacksonville," which sees him connect with Jacksonville's SpotemGottem. The track, co-produced by Tay...
MUSIC
NME

The Snuts return with fiery new single ‘Burn The Empire’

The Snuts have returned with a fierce new single – listen to ‘Burn The Empire’ below. The new track is the Scottish band’s first material since their debut album ‘W.L.’ beat Demi Lovato‘s comeback record ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over’ to Number One in the UK charts in April.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
earmilk.com

Erockfor bares all on debut album 'Phoenix'

Canadian Cameroonian artist, songwriter, actress, burlesque performer, and poet Erockfor has been teasing her highly anticipated debut album Phoenix since May by releasing one single every month and now she finally unveils the project in all its glory. Phoenix, which has been seven years in the making, chronicles finding her way back to healing and restoration after escaping an abusive and adulterous marriage. The ten- track body of work is written and composed by Erockfor herself with the entire production done by LA-based electronic musician Blaire Michael.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

5 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Julie Doiron, R.A.P. Ferreira, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Julie Doiron, R.A.P. Ferreira, Richard Dawson & Circle, Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon, and Defcee & Messiah Musik. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
NME

Crazy Frog to return with a new single next month

Crazy Frog, the viral CGI creature that topped the charts in the mid-’00s, is set to make an unexpected return. The character – aka ‘The Annoying Thing’ – was marketed by the ringtone company Jamba! back in 2005, before famously beating Coldplay to Number One in the UK albums chart in May that year.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Kut One shares thrilling new hip-hop compilation, 'Live Wires 2'

After teasing us with a handful of singles, Melbourne, Australia producer and turntablist Kut One follows up last year’s acclaimed Live Wires compilation with a sequel brimming with incredible guest emcees and raw hip-hop production to match. His aptly titled Live Wires 2 is a 13 track body of work that sees the producer pushing his sounds beyond his scope while keeping the original integrity of his hard-hitting signature style. He adds via email that he made use of only the MPC hardware and very few samples and more of his own instrumentation. As for the guests, he brings in well-respected names from O.C., Sadat X, Rome Streetz, Agallah, Ruste Juxx, Recognize Ali, and many more.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Earl Sweatshirt Praises His Roots on New Single ‘2010’

Earl Sweatshirt has debuted a new single, “2010,” the rapper’s first solo release since 2019. The track, produced by Black Noi$e, is accompanied by an intimate music video directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa. The single sees the rapper hitting lyrics about his humble beginnings and reflecting on his trajectory of success to date. “Threw me loose changе/Look at what I made of it,” Sweatshirt boasts on the song. Fans had been speculating about the song’s release after Sweatshirt revealed coordinates that lead fans to cryptic billboards with an augmented reality filter. “This one took blood sweat tears and more,” the rapper noted of the song on Instagram. The Los Angeles rapper’s last solo release was Feet of Clay in 2019. He offered an expanded edition of the EP last year, featuring two additional tracks. Since then he has appeared on numerous other tracks, including Armand Hammer’s “Falling Out the Sky,” the Alchemist’s “Nobles” and “Loose Change,” Boldy James’ “Photographic Memories,” and Wiki’s “All I Need.”  
CELEBRITIES
2dopeboyz.com

Maxwell Returns With “Off” Single

The last, legitimate article on the soul singer was back in 2018, for “We Never Saw It Coming.” At one point, that was supposed to be a focus single off the final installment of his trilogy blacksummers’NIGHT, following 2009’s BLACKsummers’night and 2016’s blackSUMMERS’night. Now, it finally appears that that third volume is on the way in 2022.
MUSIC
thehofstrachronicle.com

Bad Suns returns with new single “Wishing Fountains”

California-based band Bad Suns has released the latest single in preparation for its new album “Apocalypse Whenever.” The single, entitled “Wishing Fountains,” was released on Tuesday, Nov. 9. There hasn’t been any confirmation, but this will most likely be the last single before the album releases in Jan. 2022. The...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Ruby Francis shares the lush new single "Disconnect"

North London singer-songwriter Ruby Francis shares her new single "Disconnect". A sleek R&B offering that showcases Francis' clean-cut production and sweet vocals, the single is a warming track laced with gooey instrumentation. With lush R&B tones that draw on noughties neo-soul and Francis' honeyed vocals, "Disconnect" is a sultry single...
MUSIC
NME

Belly contemplates an early demise on his new single ‘Flowers’

Belly has shared a brand new single from his latest album ‘See You Next Wednesday’ – you can watch the video for ‘Flowers’ below. The Canadian rapper released his John Landis-inspired third LP back in August, featuring the singles ‘Die For It’ featuring Nas and The Weeknd, ‘IYKYK’, ‘Money On The Table’ featuring Benny The Butcher, ‘Zero Love’, ‘Requiem’, and ‘Better Believe’ featuring The Weeknd and Young Thug.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Hyolyn signals her return with concept teasers for new single 'Layin' Low'

On November 25 KST, the solo artist unveiled concept teasers promoting her upcoming single "Layin' Low." In the images, she shows off her curves in tall boots and a revealing athleisure outfit. The new release comes roughly a year and three months from her most recent release – her second solo mini album 'Say My Name.'
MUSIC
The Independent

Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Elite Daily

Chloe Shut Down The AMAs Stage With Fire Choreo And Flawless Vocals

Chloe first stole hearts as part of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, and now, she’s making major waves as a solo artist. The songstress hit the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards to perform her new single “Have Mercy,” and it’s safe to say she left it all on the stage. Chloe twerked her heart out while delivering flawless vocals, and Twitter was extremely impressed.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy