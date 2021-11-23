ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Waukesha Christmas Parade: Dancing grannies and boy among victims

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe six people killed by an SUV that ploughed through a Wisconsin Christmas parade on Sunday included an eight-year-old boy and members of a local dance troupe, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. More than 60 others - including a Catholic priest and schoolchildren - were injured and dozens remain in...

The Independent

Wisconsin parade: Parents of two brothers injured in Christmas event hoping for a ‘miracle’

The family of two brothers who suffered serious head injuries in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack say they are hoping for a miracle.Tucker and Jackson Sparks are among three sets of siblings injured when a red SUV barrelled into marchers at the Christmas parade in Wisconsin.Jackson, 8, underwent brain surgery on Sunday night at Children’s Wisconsin hospital and doctors were testing for brain function and brainstem activity on Monday. “He needs a miracle,” the siblings’ cousin Alyssa Albro said in a GoFundme page she has set up to help with the family’s mounting medical bills. His older brother Tucker,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Waukesha Christmas parade: Six children remain in critical condition and three sets of siblings among the injured

Six children are still in a critical condition and three sets of siblings are among the injured after the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, doctors say.Five people died, including members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, and more than 40 suffered injuries after a red SUV plowed into the parade at 4.39pm local time on Sunday.Children’s Wisconsin, a pediatric hospital in Milwaukee, received the first of 18 patients at 5.30pm, medical director Amy Drendel told a press conference on Monday.“Injuries ranged from facial abrasions to broken bones, to serious head injuries. Six of these patients were sent to the operating room...
SOCIETY
Sand Hills Express

Waukesha parade victim had previously undiagnosed cancer, husband says

Days after the deadly Waukesha parade crash, the husband of one of the women killed learned from a medical examiner that she had previously undiagnosed uterine cancer. “I was happy to hear that I could at least give my children the thought that maybe a lot of suffering was avoided,” John Kulich told “CBS Mornings” lead national correspondent David Begnaud. “At least give my children the thought that, well, maybe God took her so she didn’t have to suffer. And if I could just leave them with that.”
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Wisconsin parade news – latest: Darrell Brooks ‘wanted to hit as many people as possible’ in Waukesha attack

Darrell Brooks was trying to strike “as many people as possible” when raced his car through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, authorities said in a criminal complaint.The complaint filed on Tuesday describes Mr Brooks as having “no emotion” when he drove down the parade route, killing six people and wounding at least 47 others. Moments earlier, he was said to have fled from police responding to a call about a domestic dispute between him and another person. Prosecutors plan to charge the 39-year-old with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He is being held on $5m bail. More than $1.5m has been raised to support victims of the attack and their families. The six people killed are: Tamara Durand, Jane Kulich, Wilhelm Hospel, Leanna Owen, Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson, and Jackson Sparks.Read more:Wisconsin parade attack: Child becomes sixth person to die as Darrell Brooks faces fresh murder chargeDarrell Brooks: Everything we know about the Waukesha attack suspectDarrell Brooks: Waukesha suspect caught by doorbell camera after parade tragedyFollow live updates belowTo receive our free breaking news alerts direct to your inbox click here.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Members of Beloved 'Dancing Grannies' Among Dead in Wisconsin Parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Reuters) - Four of the five people killed by an SUV racing through a Wisconsin Christmas parade on Sunday were affiliated with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a beloved pompom-thrusting dance troupe, according to a local newspaper. Ginny Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, and Tamara Durand, 52, were members,...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Parade tragedy, Dancing Grannies, bank employee among those killed

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Memorials have formed in downtown Waukesha after the tragedy Sunday, Nov. 21 during the Waukesha Christmas Parade. The driver of an SUV plowed into the parade, killing five and injuring 48. On Monday night across downtown Waukesha, memorial candles were glowing beneath holiday decorations. "I saw the...
WAUKESHA, WI
The Independent

Waukesha parade tragedy: $1m raised to help victims’ medical and funeral costs

Around $1 million has been raised in just two days to help victims of the Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy.The tightknit Waukesha community sprang into action after Sunday’s Christmas parade tragedy which claimed five lives, organising fundraising events, prayer vigils and opening a makeshift resource center for the victims.By Tuesday afternoon about $750,000 has been donated to GoFundme pages set up by friends and family of the victims, while community and business fundraising efforts have collected another $200,000.With hospital bills piling up, families have been forced to try to raise awareness and money for their loved ones, many of whom...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Wisconsin parade: GoFundMe takes down fundraiser page for Darrell Brooks after judge sets $5m bail

A fundraising page for 39-year-old Darrell Brooks has reportedly been removed by GoFundMe after criticism of raising donations for a man accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, killing six people. A spokesperson for GoFundMe confirmed to Fox Business on Wednesday that a fundraiser for Mr Brooks had broken its terms and conditions, and that it had been pulled. The SUV driver was charged on Tuesday with five counts of homicide and for injuring more than 40 after driving into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday. Authorities confirmed the death of a sixth individual...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAFB.com

6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A first-grade student in Tennessee was asked to walk half a mile to her home after the bus driver missed her stop – for the second time. According to WVLT, Jimmye Chapman has twin 6-year-olds, Sam and Seeley, that ride the bus together. The first...
KIDS
MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY

