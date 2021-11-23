Waukesha Christmas Parade: Dancing grannies and boy among victims

Darrell Brooks was trying to strike “as many people as possible” when raced his car through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, authorities said in a criminal complaint.The complaint filed on Tuesday describes Mr Brooks as having “no emotion” when he drove down the parade route, killing six people and wounding at least 47 others. Moments earlier, he was said to have fled from police responding to a call about a domestic dispute between him and another person. Prosecutors plan to charge the 39-year-old with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He is being held on $5m bail. More than $1.5m has been raised to support victims of the attack and their families. The six people killed are: Tamara Durand, Jane Kulich, Wilhelm Hospel, Leanna Owen, Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson, and Jackson Sparks.Read more:Wisconsin parade attack: Child becomes sixth person to die as Darrell Brooks faces fresh murder chargeDarrell Brooks: Everything we know about the Waukesha attack suspectDarrell Brooks: Waukesha suspect caught by doorbell camera after parade tragedyFollow live updates belowTo receive our free breaking news alerts direct to your inbox click here.

