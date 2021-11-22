Vishay Intertechnology's SMD Ceramic Safety Capacitors Named As 2021 Elektra Awards Finalist

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) - Get Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Report today announced that its Vishay BCcomponents SMDY1 series of surface-mount ceramic disc safety capacitors for EMI filtering has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 Elektra Awards in the category of "Passive and Electromechanical Product of the Year."

Presented by Electronics Weekly magazine, the Elektra Awards recognize individuals and companies for their excellent performance, innovation, and contributions to the global electronics industry, with winners selected in 21 categories by an independent panel of expert judges. Finalists in the "Passive and Electromechanical Product of the Year" category were chosen based on demonstrated technical capabilities that differentiate them from competing products.

SMDY1 series ceramic disc safety capacitors are the industry's first such devices to offer a Y1 rating of 500 V AC and 1500 V DC. Designed to withstand harsh, high humidity environments, the components also offer industry-high capacitance to 4.7 nF. The capacitors are ideal for EMI filtering and suppression in power supplies, solar inverters, smart meters, and LED drivers. The closest competing devices only offer capacitance up to 1.5 nF and Y1 ratings to 300 V AC, with no DC rating. In addition, the SMDY1 series offers higher humidity robustness with a Class IIB humidity grade (in accordance with IEC60384-14 annex I) and a moisture sensitivity level of 2a.

Allowing for surface-mount assembly with a reflow soldering process, SMDY1 series capacitors reduce production costs. Compared to through-hole devices, they offer a lower profile and eliminate the need for clearance space on the backside of the PCB. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the components consist of a copper-plated ceramic disc and feature encapsulation made of flame-resistant epoxy resin in accordance with UL 94 V-0.

Award winners will be announced at the Elektra Awards Dinner, taking place in London on Dec. 1 at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

