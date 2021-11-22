ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ROG, PTRS, NPTN, ZEN; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Rogers Corporation (ROG) - Get Rogers Corporation Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for $277.00 in cash per share. If you are a Rogers shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Partners Bancorp (PTRS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to OceanFirst Financial Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Partners Bancorp shareholders may elect to receive $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Partners Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Partners Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) - Get NeoPhotonics Corporation Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lumentum Holdings Inc. for $16.00 per share in cash. If you are a NeoPhotonics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) - Get Zendesk, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Momentive Global Inc. Upon closing of the transaction, Zendesk stockholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company. If you are a Zendesk shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-rog-ptrs-nptn-zen-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301430336.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

ROBINHOOD INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues To Investigate The Officers And Directors Of Robinhood Markets, Inc. - HOOD

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HOOD). On November 8, 2021, the Company disclosed that...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Citrix Systems, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - CTXS

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 18, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PARTNERS BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Partners Bancorp - PTRS

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Partners Bancorp (NasdaqCM: PTRS) to OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NasdaqGS: OCFC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Partners may elect to receive $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst for each share of Partners that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Rollins, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - ROL

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Rollins, Inc. (ROL) - Get Rollins, Inc. Report resulting from allegations that Rollins may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nptn#Ptrs#Partners Bancorp#Lumentum Holdings Inc#Halper Sadeh Llp#Rog#Zen#Rogers Corporation Report#Dupont De Nemours Inc#Neophotonics Corporation#Momentive Global Inc
TheStreet

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. Announces Delisting From NYSE In Connection With Closing Of Vacasa Business Combination

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. ("TPG Pace Solutions") (TPGS) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that, in connection with the closing of the previously announced business combination with Vacasa Holdings LLC, expected to occur on December 6, 2021, it intends to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), following which the shares of Class A common stock of Vacasa, Inc., the surviving company, are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "VCSA" beginning on December 7, 2021. The Nasdaq listing and NYSE delisting are subject to the closing of the business combination and fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements. The closing of the business combination is subject to the approval of TPG Pace Solutions shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Cepton Technologies And Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Committed Investment Agreement For Up To $100 Million With Lincoln Park Capital

Cepton Technologies, Inc. ("Cepton"), a Silicon Valley innovator focused on the mass-market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions, announced today that it and Growth Capital Acquisition Corp ("GCAC") (Nasdaq: GCAC) have entered into a committed investment agreement ("Purchase Agreement") and related registration rights agreement for up to $100 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("LPC"), a Chicago-based institutional investor, effective at the close of the business combination between Cepton and GCAC.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HYZN DEADLINE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Hyzon Motors Inc. Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon") ( NASDAQ: HYZN) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Decarbonization") (DCRB) - Get Decarbonization Plus Report charging the company with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to its "customer" contracts, "deals," and "partnerships" with customers. Hyzon's illicit behavior has caused Hyzon investors to suffer significant losses as a result of the company's alleged violations of law.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. - HOLI

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. ("Hollysys" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOLI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Hollysys and certain of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Press

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Zhangmen Education Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Zhangmen Education Inc. ("Zhangmen" or "the Company") (NYSE: ZME) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or...
LAW
The Press

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against FirstCash, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FirstCash, Inc. ("FirstCash" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FCFS) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TNT; PKKFF Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Tenet Fintech Group Inc. F/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTC: PKKFF) (TNT) ("Tenet" or the "Company") (OTC: PKKFF) (TNT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenet securities between September 2, 2021 and October 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tnt.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GigCapital4, Inc. Reminds Stockholders To Vote "FOR" Business Combination With BigBear.ai At Special Meeting Of Stockholders

GigCapital4, Inc. (the "GigCapital4" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today reminded stockholders to vote "FOR" the business combination with BigBear.ai Holdings, LLC ("BigBear.ai") at the special meeting of stockholders scheduled for December 3, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"). The Company also noted the pending transfer of the listing of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") and it's warrants to purchase Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (the "Warrants"), from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") in connection with the anticipated closing of the business combination. Trading of the Common Stock and the Warrants is expected to begin on the NYSE on December 8, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "BBAI" and "BBAIW". The last day of trading on the Nasdaq is expected to be on December 7, 2021, following the consummation of the Company's pending business combination transaction with BigBear.ai, which is currently expected to occur on December 7, 2021, subject to final stockholder approval at the Special Meeting and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. Announces Closing Of $200.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 20,010,000 units, including 2,610,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "VHNAU" on November 23, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "VHNA" and "VHNAW," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering And Satisfaction Of Tender Offer Financing Condition

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) , the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced the completion of its previously announced offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "notes") in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes are general unsecured obligations of PROG Holdings and will be guaranteed by certain of PROG Holdings' existing and future domestic subsidiaries.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Salesforce Grants Equity Awards To LevelJump Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of LevelJump. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CareDx, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national shareholders' rights law firm, is investigating possible false claims, accounting and reporting practices and breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and certain Company officers of CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) - Get CareDx, Inc. Report ("CareDx" or the "Company"), which has led to investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") and the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") concerning "certain business practices related to [CareDx's] kidney testing and phlebotomy services."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EXICURE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Exicure, Inc. On Behalf Of Exicure Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Exicure, Inc. ("Exicure" or the "Company") (XCUR) - Get Exicure, Inc. Report on behalf of Exicure stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Exicure has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of NeoPhotonics Corp. - NPTN

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating NeoPhotonics Corp. ("NPTN" or the "Company") ( NPTN) relating to its proposed merger with Lumentum Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, NPTN shareholders will receive $16.00 in cash per share they own.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Going Private Transaction With Simmons

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Spirit (Nasdaq: STXB), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Simmons. Ademi LLP alleges Spirit's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Spirit shareholders will receive only approximately $30 per share...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy