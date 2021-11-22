November/December 2021

Your Sagittarius child was born with a curious mind and will always want to explore beyond Mom and Dad’s limits; however, they also want to know from Mom and Dad what is and isn’t good for them. They are the future teachers, scientists, researchers, and explorers. This month will offer you and your child the opportunity to grow together as they will be attached at your hip, watching everything you do and wanting to try it! Since they are natural explorers, it’s easy to understand as they start to walk that you need to use action words like “danger” so they don’t put something in a plug and get zapped.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 HOUR AGO