November/December 2021

 4 days ago

Planetary and Winter Sky Events to watch for in November and December

As the sun begins to set earlier in the evenings, thanks to the tilting of the Earth and an extra push from Daylight Savings Time ending, it’s a great time to observe the night sky. The coming weeks will have multiple opportunities to see planets, meteors and the Cold Moon lunar eclipse. These events are visible by the naked eye, and are best viewed in a dark location with preferably no light pollution. One should let their eyes adjust to the dark for up to twenty minutes before searching for celestial objects, and should never look directly at the bright moon or sun.
Kids Astrology: Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your Sagittarius child was born with a curious mind and will always want to explore beyond Mom and Dad’s limits; however, they also want to know from Mom and Dad what is and isn’t good for them. They are the future teachers, scientists, researchers, and explorers. This month will offer you and your child the opportunity to grow together as they will be attached at your hip, watching everything you do and wanting to try it! Since they are natural explorers, it’s easy to understand as they start to walk that you need to use action words like “danger” so they don’t put something in a plug and get zapped.
Will It Be a November and December to Remember?

The number-one thing that makes a successful fall run is having bait on the beach to draw in gamefish. You can be ready to go with knowledge, the best tackle and equipment, plus the passion to fish in some of the season’s worst weather conditions, and it won’t matter if the bait stays offshore. Often, salt in the wound comes in the form of hearing about how great the fishing has been from the many boaters catching fish well out of surfcasting range.
