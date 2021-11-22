ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Toliver Craig, DDS Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

AURORA, Colo., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James Toliver Craig, DDS is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Dentist for his leadership, commitment, and professional excellence in his role as President at Summerbrook Dental Group.

Having led an impressive 14-year career of service, Dr. Craig has garnered an excellent reputation for demonstrating the highest level of professionalism, compassion, and integrity as a trusted dentist. He is currently practicing dentistry at Summerbrook Dental Group in Aurora, CO, where he utilizes his repertoire of expertise in general and cosmetic dentistry and all the latest technologies including 3D microscope, Xguide for dental implants, and the SOLEA laser to provide the best care possible. In addition to dentistry, he also offers TMJ ultrasounds and sleep medicine treatments, as well as teaches dental implant procedures for Noble Biocare, Implant Direct, and Hiossen. He is devoted to making his patients' day better, establishing positive, long-lasting relationships, and providing a safe environment for them to return for services.

To prepare for his dental career, Dr. Craig completed his undergraduate studies at Brigham Young University, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Zoology. He went onto receive his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from the University of Missouri Kansas City School of Dentistry in 2006. Soon thereafter, he completed two years of research for the National Institutes of Health in bone substitutes and composites and is a contributor to many scholarly papers published in peer-reviewed journals on the topics of Bone Substitute Materials and Composite Filling material. Earlier in his career, Dr. Craig was a professor at the University of Missouri at Kansas City School of Dentistry, where he taught courses in Clinical Dentistry, Biochemistry and Histology and where he founded the International Dental Student program, bringing licensure to foreign-born dentists wishing to practice in the United States.

Remaining abreast of the latest dental advancements, Dr. Craig maintains active memberships and affiliations with several organizations including the American Dental Association, Colorado Dental Association, the Metro Denver Dental Society, the Mile High Cerec Study Club, the Academy of Osseointegration, the Integrated Dental Medicine Academy, the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine and the Academy of General Dentistry. Additionally, he has contributed to many articles between 2007 and 2012.

In his rare spare time, Dr. Craig is notable for his contributions to the community. He devotes his time volunteering at the Food Bank for the Rockies and with Project: WE CAN HELP, which is an anti-bullying program sponsored by the Denver Police Department.

In looking to the future, Dr. Craig intends to help as many people as he can, especially his patients to get healthy throughout their whole lives. He wants his team to learn and grow to further their professional developments, and continue to teach dentists how to treat patients as "whole people" instead of as individual teeth.

Dr. Craig is happily married to his wife, Mrs. Angela Craig for 20 years, who often helps out at the practice. They have six children, and they all enjoy the outdoors, especially camping, snowboarding, fishing, hiking, rock climbing, and mountain biking. They also enjoy visiting theme parks and are often traveling to Disney, Universal, and Sea World.

For further information, please visit https://summerbrookdental.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-toliver-craig-dds-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301430340.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

