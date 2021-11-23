Police: 5-year-old shot and killed by 6-year-old sibling in Penn Hills

Metro Creative

A 6-year-old shot and killed a 5-year-old sibling Monday night in Penn Hills, according to police Chief Howard Burton.

The medical examiner’s office identified the boy as Connor Wolfe.

The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. at a home on Prescott Drive, Burton said. The 5-year-old was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and pronounced dead about 6:30 p.m., Burton said.

Three children were unsupervised in a bedroom with an unsecured gun, Allegheny County police Inspector Michael Peairs said. Detectives will turn their findings and evidence over to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether charges should be filed.

Peairs said the gun appears to be legally owned by one of the parents. He said the parent is cooperating with the investigation and, as is usual in incidents involving children, Children, Youth and Family services were contacted.

Wolfe was a kindergarten student in the Penn Hills School District.

“We ask all members of our Penn Hills community to remember Connor and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” administrators wrote in a statement. Counselors and social workers are being made available to students and staff, they said.

The Penn Hills shooting came less than 12 hours after a 4-year-old in Pittsburgh died from a gunshot wound.

Police said it appears the toddler, identified as Ajene Lane, accidentally shot himself in his East Liberty home. That incident happened about 8:15 a.m., and the child was pronounced dead about a half-hour later at Children’s Hospital. Authorities said his grandmother was in the home with him at the time. No charges have been filed in that incident.