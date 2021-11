There's nothing quite like the love between children and their grandmother—she's there to read them a bedtime story, cheer them on during big events, stand in as a last-minute babysitter, and so much more. However, if you've ever noticed a special bond between your mother and your kids that not even you can relate to, there might be a scientific explanation behind it. A recent study highlighted in CNN and published in the journal "Proceedings of the Royal Society B," found that the importance of grandmothers can be traced neurologically. "Unlike other primates, humans rely on one another to help raise their children, and often those offspring do better when they have other adults, like their grandmothers, involved in their lives," says lead study author James Rilling.

