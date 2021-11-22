ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: Turner Corcoran discusses a 'pretty interesting' sophomore season

Grand Island Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffensive lineman Turner Corcoran speaks at the...

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
Video Of Lee Corso At Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

The legendary Lee Corso wasn’t interested in sticking around to watch the Ohio State game on Saturday. Corso joined the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew on Saturday morning in Columbus to preview the Big Ten clash between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State. The beloved...
Moment Between 2 Nebraska Players Went Viral Last Night

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes by a final score of 28-21. The team made college football history with its ninth one-score loss of the season. Redshirt Freshman quarterback Logan Smothers got the start in place of Adrian Martinez, who underwent shoulder surgery earlier in the week.
Logan Smothers adds new wrinkle to Iowa scouting Nebraska's offense

For the first time in four years, Iowa is preparing to face a Nebraska quarterback other than Adrian Martinez. Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz wished Martinez well during his Tuesday press conference, calling the shoulder injury “unfortunate.” The QB’s absence adds another wrinkle to scouting the Huskers’ offense, which Ferentz said is always diverse and gives Iowa “a million” things to work on.
Everything Kirk Ferentz said prior to Nebraska

The Iowa football regular season is nearly over. The Hawkeyes have a short week this week as they prepare to take on a hungry Nebraska team on Black Friday. Prior to the showdown, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his squad, preparing for Nebraska, special teams and everything else. Below is everything that the longest-tenured head coach in the country said.
Kirk Ferentz has awesome opening line to postgame presser following Iowa's win over Minnesota

There have been plenty of big moments for No. 20 Iowa this season. The Hawkeyes were ranked No. 2 in the nation at one point before suffering a 24-7 home loss to Purdue and then a 27-7 road loss to Wisconsin. If you ask head coach Kirk Ferentz one of the biggest moments of the season, it is Saturday’s 27-22 home win versus Minnesota to continue possession of the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy.
Sound waves: What others are saying about Friday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Head coach Kirk Ferentz, on his team: “We’re not the prettiest car in the lot but we get from Point A to Point B pretty well.”. Ferentz, on if he's cheering for Minnesota...
Watch now: Bielema plans to be on Illini sidelines for season finale against Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN — When Illinois concludes the regular season against Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Bret Bielema figures to be with his football team again. The Illini's first-year head coach tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago and missed last Saturday's 33-23 loss at Iowa. Bielema, who has been vaccinated, remains in isolation at an undisclosed location in the Champaign-Urbana area waiting to get the all-clear signal from doctors.
Duke Recruiting: Sean Stewart Sounds Pretty Interested

Sean Stewart, a 6-8 forward from Orlando, is down to eight schools - Duke, Georgetown, Michigan, Stanford, Ohio State, Kansas, Harvard and Howard - and his father Michael says he’ll probably decide by spring. And it sounds like Duke is definitely in the mix:. “The Duke visit was great. We’ve...
WATCH: Oklahoma S Delarrin Turner-Yell Press Conference

WATCH: Oklahoma S Delarrin Turner-Yell Press Conference. Oklahoma Sooners S Delarrin Turner-Yell spoke to the media after OU’s 27-14 loss to the Baylor Bears. Watch as Oklahoma Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell spoke to the media after OU’s first defeat of the season at the hands of the Baylor Bears.
