Watch now: Turner Corcoran discusses a 'pretty interesting' sophomore season

There have been plenty of big moments for No. 20 Iowa this season. The Hawkeyes were ranked No. 2 in the nation at one point before suffering a 24-7 home loss to Purdue and then a 27-7 road loss to Wisconsin. If you ask head coach Kirk Ferentz one of the biggest moments of the season, it is Saturday’s 27-22 home win versus Minnesota to continue possession of the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy.

