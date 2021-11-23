FxWirePro: EUR/NZD eyes fibo resistance after rallying off from 1.6072

After turning higher over the course of the previous session, treasuries showed another significant move to the upside during trading on Friday. Bond prices jumped at the state of trading and continued to trend higher as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 16.8 basis points at 1.477 percent.
The inverse relation of gold and US yields remains in action. Risk aversion amid the new Covid variant helps gold buyers. US ADP and NFP reports are due next week that will provide fresh impetus to the market. The weekly forecast for gold remains mixed as the Covid fears trigger safe-haven demand while rising US … Continued.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since […]
The EUR/USD prints modest gains but struggles to attract bulls around 16-month lows. Virus-related deaths in Germany surpass the 100,000 mark amid fears of infection spreading. Covid resurgence dwindles Fed rate hike odds as DXY tracks yield south. Before Friday’s European session, the EUR/USD price bounces off its most bullish daily performance. Despite the Covid … Continued.
I hope you’re in the mood for bargains today because NZD/JPY is pulling back from its highs while EUR/CAD looks set for a breakout. Check these charts out and see if you can sneak in pips from their setups!. EUR/CAD: 4-hour. Reversal alert!. EUR/CAD is forming a possible Double Bottom...
EUR/USD shorts at first resistance at 1.1255/65 worked on the slide to 1.1225 and 1.1200, although we held 14 pips above the next target of 1.1170/60. USD/CAD we wrote: first support at 1.2650/40 could see a low for the day. Longs at first support near 1.2650/40 expected to target 1.2690/1.2700 and 1.2740.
The Australian and NZ dollars weakened against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday, while the Japanese yen jumped, as Asian shares fell on fears over the global spread of new COVID-19 variant that was first identified in South Africa and its impact on the global economy. Hong...
EUR/JPY’s weakness hast retested recent lows around the 128.00 level. New strain of COVID heavily weighs on investors’ sentiment. The Japanese yen surges along with the risk aversion. The strong buying interest around the Japanese yen puts EUR/JPY under extra pressure in the sub-129.00 levels so far on Friday. EUR/JPY...
The GBP EUR exchange rate was lower by -0.23% on Thursday after the release of German economic data and minutes of the latest ECB monetary policy meeting. German consumer confidence was seen slowing, but traders are less sure of a December BoE rate hike. The GBP EUR is trading at...
U.K. stocks edged up slightly on Thursday despite worries about a resurgence of Covid-19 cases and the prospects of further lockdowns in Europe, especially Germany. The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 10 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,296 after closing 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining jumped as much...
Despite rising above 1.1200, EUR/USD is vulnerable. EUR/USD will continue to be undermined by Hawkish Fed and European covid curbs. While the 4-hour chart is below the 20-SMA, downside risks remain intact. The EUR/USD outlook remains neutral to bearish despite the mild gains in the Asian session. The Greenback remains strong across the board in … Continued.
The European Central Bank has published the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on October 27 and 28 at 7.30 am ET Thursday. After the release, the euro rose against its major counterparts. The euro was trading at 129.42 against the yen, 1.1228 against the...
EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, bounce off 16-month low. Bullish MACD signals, firmer Momentum line favor rebound. 100-SMA, one-week-old horizontal line add to the upside filters. EUR/USD consolidates recent losses around multi-month low, picking up bids to refresh daily top to 1.1211 during early Thursday. The major...
The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher by 0.06% on Wednesday after the release of German IFO business climate data. The IFO survey dropped the fifth month in a row and analysts will be expecting further lows on the latest move to restrictions. The GBP to EUR is trading just...
Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the AUD/JPY pair. The AUD/JPY pair has moved sideways over the short term., but the price action is signalling that the downside movement is over and that the bulls could take the lead. Still, we’ll have to wait for confirmation before considering going … Continued.
Can you believe it’s already the middle of the week?. We’re all about the Kiwi today as we explore potential resistance zones on EUR/NZD and AUD/NZD’s charts. Just last week we played around with EUR/NZD’s range as it hit the 1.6100 support on the 4-hour time frame. Did ya take...
Oil prices held steady on Wednesday amid skepticism about the effectiveness of a U.S.-led release of oil from strategic reserves. Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $82.11 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $78.39. Oil prices rebounded from earlier losses to end sharply...
German flash PMI data has been released at 3.30 am ET Tuesday. The euro rose against its major rivals after the data. The euro was trading at 129.05 against the yen, 1.1267 against the greenback, 0.8413 against the pound and 1.0488 against the franc around 3:35 am ET. The material...
