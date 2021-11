Washington and Oregon are each awash in money for transportation programs. President Joe Biden signed the unprecedented $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) this week. Included is “at least” $14 billion in federal funding for Oregon and Washington, according to the politicians touting all the money they are delivering to each state. While the money is spread among many types of “infrastructure,” transit, roads and bridges are among the key focal points.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO