You should consider taking your Thanksgiving break a week earlier, because you're going to need some time off to get through the pile of new shows and movies to watch tonight, this weekend, and next week. Tonight is an especially strong Thursday, with the premiere of the latest Psych movie, Psych 3: This Is Gus, on Peacock, Mindy Kaling's new comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max, and a new docuseries on the troubles behind the scene of the fashion brand Von Dutch on Hulu. And things don't lighten up over the weekend, with Amazon's epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time, Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation, and Season 2 of Hulu's historical comedy The Great.

