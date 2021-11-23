Sandy City certifies election of its first female mayor

SANDY, Utah — The Sandy City Council has finally certified Monica Zoltanski as the city's new mayor-elect.

A special city council meeting was held Monday evening to certify the vote count, which had Zoltanski beating Jim Bennett by 21 votes.

The council decided last week that it was still too close to call and did not certify the result.

However, between the two meetings, the council received advice from Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson on the law governing mandatory recounts.

At Monday’s council meeting, members said Henderson indicated a recount was not required.

That is what council members needed to hear to vote unanimously to certify the result this time.

The Utah State Code lays out the formula needed to meet the mandatory recount threshold.

According to the formula in that law, a recount was missed in this race by only two votes.

“It's excitement, relief,” Zoltanski said after the result was certified. “I am ecstatic. I am proud. I am humbled and ready to serve.”

When reached via text message for comment, Jim Bennett replied, “I don’t have anything to say.”

Weeks ago, before the results were certified but after Bennett conceded to Zoltanski, opponents of a proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon celebrated her win as a victory for their cause.

She will also be the city's first female mayor.

"There is no doubt," she said. "The people of Sandy can be confident that every vote was counted and counted fairly."