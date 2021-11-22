ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex Democrats push pension bill to help councilmember remain in office

By By Matt Friedman
 5 days ago
New Jersey lawmakers are considering tinkering with the state&#39;s public pension rules. AP Photo

Middlesex County Democrats are seeking a small change to decade-old pension reforms during the lame duck legislative session so a longtime member of the Carteret Borough Council can retire from his state job while continuing to serve on the local governing body and still receive his pension.

State Sen. Joe Vitale and Assemblymember Yvonne Lopez (both D-Middlesex) have introduced legislation, NJ S4189 (20R) , that would allow elected officials to remain in office while receiving their state pension “if the member's retirement allowance is not based solely on the member's service in the public office to which the member was elected.”

The bill, introduced last Monday, is written specifically for 20-year Carteret Councilmember Raymond “Randy” Krum, who plans to retire Dec. 1 after nearly 32 years with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, where he works as a training manager.

Krum, 64, said he discovered on his own that he would be barred from receiving his pension, which is based on his Turnpike salary — $115,582 this year, according to state records — and a council salary he said is about $10,000. Under current law, Krum would have to step down from his council post for six months because both jobs are in the Public Employees Retirement System.

Under the measure Vitale and Lopez are sponsoring, Krum would have to forfeit his elected office salary for one year while receiving his state pension, but he would not have to step down from the Carteret council.

“If it wasn’t a paid thing, it would be no problem. I didn’t make the rules or the laws or anything. It happened,” he said.

The proposal essentially brings back a statute that existed before 2011, when former Republican Gov. Chris Christie and legislative Democrats passed sweeping measures to overhaul and cut back public employees’ pensions and benefits.

The bill comes as Middlesex County Democrats have seen their legislative clout grow. With South Jersey Democrats losing two seats in the state Senate and four in the Assembly in the Nov. 2 election, Middlesex County Democrats — one of whom, Craig Coughlin, is Asssembly speaker — are set to become the Legislature’s most powerful voting bloc in January, with five seats in the Senate and six in the Assembly. Some lawmakers from neighboring counties typically also vote with them.

Krum said he spoke to Coughlin, who is not a sponsor, about the bill.

Cecilia Williams, a spokesperson for Coughlin, said in a statement that the speaker “supports a thorough and thoughtful review of the bill through the regular committee process, where stakeholders and members of the public will have the opportunity to weigh in on the Assembly’s careful consideration of the legislation.”

The Legislature has tinkered with undoing pension reforms several times, occasionally to help specific people. For instance, one of the last bills Christie signed as governor was designed to allow then-Camden Mayor Dana Redd back into the first tier of the pension system just as she was hired for a $275,000 a year job on an obscure university governing board.

Gov. Phil Murphy also signed a law in September to allow county prosecutors back into the pension system while moving staff prosecutors hired after 2010 into the more generous pension system that those hired for their jobs before then enjoy. That was one of several bills to restore pensions to certain officials that made some progress in the Legislature.

According to a published report last week , the Legislature plans to fast-track a bill that would allow Judge Glenn Grant, administrative director for New Jersey courts, to defer his pension so he can continue serving in his administrative post beyond the required judicial retirement age of 70.

Vitale acknowledged his bill is designed specifically for Krum, noting that it’s allowing him to continue serving on the council without any change to his pension. Had Krum’s other job been in a different pension system, Vitale said, his retirement wouldn’t be an issue.

“If he were in a different pension system, like a teacher or firefighter, he could remain in that job,” Vitale said. “This just gives him the opportunity to serve his community. It’s not double dipping. He’s not collecting any more money. … It’s a pension he’s entitled to.”

Even if the bill passes during the lame duck, Krum will likely have to step down from the council temporarily. He plans to retire Dec. 1, but the first Senate and Assembly voting sessions of the lame duck aren’t scheduled until Dec. 2.

Krum said he hopes he can briefly step down and that, if the bill passes, Carteret Democratic Party members can select him to fill the temporary vacancy.

“If it happens, I’ll be happy. I can stay as councilman,” he said. “If not, what are you going to do?”

