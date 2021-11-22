Re: Mapping host to host pci to guest pci address

An unknown issue during a suspend locked up my entire vSphere. I ended up having several issues with the raid controller, but after some firmware upgrades I seem to be back to stability. I started up my ESXi and every VM that was up during the crash is inaccessible due to the system thinking they are still being run. A Screenshot of a representative sample is included below. There are dozens like this, some with snapshots. Is there any reasonable way to recover all of these? Although they look like they are on and locked they aren't. It's a 1 Host environment.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO