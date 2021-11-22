Re: Mapping host to host pci to guest pci address

VMware Tanzu Standard edition is generally available as of November 25, 2021 for VMware Cloud Provider partners. With the rapid global growth in cloud-native developer and DevSecOps/Developers’ needs for simplified and on-demand container infrastructure in multi-cloud environments, enterprises are looking to cloud providers for Kubernetes managed service offerings that span multi-clouds. Tanzu Standard, integrated with VMware Cloud Director is the solution that enables cloud providers to offer multi-tenant managed Kubernetes as-a-Service (KaaS) in multi-cloud environments. By going beyond the vSphere on-premise offering of Tanzu Basic edition and combining features in Tanzu Mission Control for MSP, both announced earlier this year, Tanzu Standard for Cloud Providers takes our Developer Ready Cloud vision to the next stage, by enabling managed services for creating Kubernetes (K8s) clusters as well as managing CNCF conformant K8s clusters across clouds.
