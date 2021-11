On a 2017 iMac with Monterey, I used Boot Camp Assistant to install Windows 10 Pro. After that, I installed VMware Fusion 12 and created a Boot Camp virtual machine. Everything was working very well. Due to issues in Windows 10, I shut down the Boot Camp virtual machine and uninstalled Boot Camp from the assistant. Then I installed Boot Camp again from the wizard and since then when I want to create my Boot Camp virtual machine I got an error: "Boot Camp volume preprocessing failed. You will not be able to start your Boot Camp volume as a virtual machine."

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO