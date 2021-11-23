ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview Heights, OH

Man who hit Grandview Heights officer with spiked bat sentenced to five year in prison

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ak8DO_0d4NPIgh00

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who was found guilty of hitting a Grandview Heights police officer with a spiked baseball bat in 2019 will spend five years in prison.

Grant Allan Metters was found guilty of felonious assault of a police officer on Sept. 16. He will also be under post-release control for two to five years.

Police: Grandview Heights man assaulted officer with spiked baseball bat

According to the Grandview Heights Division of Police, officers responded to a disturbance call on the 1300 block of Glenn Avenue on Sept. 25, 2019, when they learned that Metters had an outstanding arrest warrant for a traffic offense.

Officers said when they were on the front porch of the residence, Metters kicked and broke glass from a front door, then swung a baseball bat that had been altered with nails and screws. An officer’s hand was broken and punctured in the assault.

Court documents state Metters has served 235 days of his sentence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Murder-suicide discovered after 911 call to sheriff

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 911 call with an open line in Athens county early Friday morning led sheriff’s deputies to discover a murder-suicide. Athens County Sheriff said they received a 911 call with an open line at 5:08am. Deputies and dispatchers figured out it came from McDougal Road in Millfield, Ohio, according to a […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect escapes police custody at hospital, recaptured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A suspect being guarded by a police officer escaped out of a window at Grant Medical Center. The initial call was dispatched as an “officer in trouble.” The suspect was recaptured and is back in the hospital. No injuries were reported and the information into the suspect’s charges has not been released.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting in south Columbus leaves man dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in south Columbus.   Around 12:30 p.m., Friday, officers were called to 700 block of Reinhard Avenue on the report of a shooting.   On arrival, officers found Christopher Miller, 39, suffering from a gunshot wound. CFD Medic 815 transported Miller to Grant Medical Center in critical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old killed in shooting, city’s 178 homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio –A 17-year-old is dead after being shot in the 7000 block of Norworth Road Wednesday evening. When police arrived, they found Jakwan Radford, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds. Radford died at 5:55 p.m. at Mount Carmel East Hospital. According to detectives, Radford told them he was shot from a vehicle. The shooting happened […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grandview Heights, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

1 shot, 1 sought, after parking lot spat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pictures of a suspected gunman who shot a 29-year-old man in the leg in a parking lot have been released by Columbus Division of Police. CPD said that about 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 21 they found a man with a gunshot wound in the lower right leg on West Spring Street. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Mall shooting in North Carolina, 3 hurt

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving. Authorities said in the late afternoon that one person was detained and there was no further threat to the public. […]
DURHAM, NC
NBC4 Columbus

Missing 84-year-old man located safe

Update: Daniel Priedman has been found safe, according to police on Thursday evening. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Special Victims Bureau of the Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 84-year-old man. Daniel Priedeman has been missing from Cover Place and Flint Run Place since Wednesday at 11 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

U.S. 33 reopens after fatal crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another one is injured in a crash on U.S. 33 at Hamilton Road. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:42 p.m., Thursday, a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on U.S. 33 near Hamilton Road, when it crossed the median into the eastbound lanes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Felonious Assault#Baseball Bat#Wcmh#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

35 years in prison for MS-13 hitman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An MS-13 member who participated in multiple murders, drug trafficking, firearms offenses, and extorting victims was sentenced in federal court to 420 months in prison. Cruz Alberto-Arbarngas, 34, of Columbus, is the 10th defendant to be convicted and sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for committing murder on behalf […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Naoma Kay Miller missing from Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Family and friends are searching for a missing woman. Naoma Kay Miller lives in Franklin County. Family saw her last, on Friday Nov. 19, 2021 in Akron Ohio. Naoma Miller is 5’5”, approximately 110 lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving a red and white, […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy