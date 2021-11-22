ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Enjoy Pre-Black Friday doorbuster prices on this LED space-saving corner floor lamp

By Audacy Staff
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhYsr_0d4NP5IV00

Choosing the perfect lighting for the interior of your home can be hard. Not only do you have to pick the right fixtures to match your decor, but you also have to make sure that what you choose illuminates the room in just the right way.

Good lighting not only helps to transform and light a space up but also affects your mood and for some, even their productivity . If you're looking to upgrade the lighting in one or multiple rooms in your home, check out this Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp .

Not only is this corner floor lamp beautifully designed to save space, but it also has millions of color combos that you can choose to suit your room. The fixture doesn't include a bulky lampshade that you need to strategically place, making it easy to adapt to just about any room in your house, whether it's a media room, bedroom, or home office.

The quality metal finish and a weighted rubber bottom keep the lamp steady while the 6.5-foot cord gives you plenty of lengths to reach most outlets. Besides the minimalist design, the real show-stopper with this LED floor lamp is the millions of color options you can use to perfectly illuminate your room. It has over 16 million colors and more than 300 multi-color effects, and the easy-to-use remote makes shuffling through them a breeze.

One happy customer left a 5-star review about their lamp that read, "Easy to set up + looks great. The color wheel control is fun and intuitive. Thinking about buying another one for the other corner!"

If you're ready to bid farewell to your old, boring soft white lighting and upgrade to lighting that's more magical, right now you can take advantage of this limited-time Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster price drop.

It's on sale in the Audacy Shop for $70.97 . If you want to light up more than one room you can get a 2-pack of lamps for $159.99 , a 4-pack for $309.99 and a 6-pack for $469.99 .

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

Discover more top-rated products from Audacy Shop
Gift your favorite adventurer a subscription to Babbel before this deal disappears
Toss your old disposable brush and upgrade to the Shyn Sonic electric toothbrush
Apple fanatics will love the pre-Black Friday savings on these cool accessories
Style your hair in less time and for less money with this pre-Black Friday deal
Tap into Amazon's selling power with a pre-Black Friday deal on dropshipping courses
This 3-piece EcoEgg laundry set is on sale for 15% off in pre-Black Friday sale
10 discounted gifts your favorite Apple enthusiast will love
Save over $100 on this under desk exercise bike during pre-Black Friday Sale
This $25 Restaurant.com gift card is under $5 ahead of Black Friday
Shop these pre-Black Friday deals for all the music lovers in your life
Let your inner Picasso shine with these epic $30 drawing lessons
Charge 13 devices simultaneously with a Kickstarter-funded powerhouse generator
Gas up 3 devices at once with this floating charging stand
Save $39 on a high-tech turntable that adds vintage flair to your listening experience
This Kickstarter-funded pop-up cabin attaches right to your car
Satisfy your wanderlust for less with TravelHacker
Say goodbye to annoying ear irritation with this visual ear cleaner
Brush your teeth the right way with the SymplBrush starter kit
This $75 writing tool will finally kick writer's block to the curb
This 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is a multi-tasking maven's dream
Don't head into the rainy season without this at-home golf simulator
Check out these 7 deals on Callaway golf products before you hit the green
Step up your golf game with this 14% off innovative training tool
This anti-snoring sleep aid could save your relationship
Give your kitchen a major upgrade with over $250 off this Japanese master knife set
Up your photography game with over $200 off this Pro GPS drone
Treat yourself to 400 retro video games with this $25 handheld console
Get a 1-year Sam's Club membership for under $20 through the end of October
This dual-screen laptop monitor can turn you into a multi-tasking maven
Catch more ZZZs with this shredded memory foam bamboo pillow
Let the world know you're vaccinated so life can finally get back to normal
Treat yourself to this refurbished 6th generation Apple iPad for under $350
These money-making online course bundles won't be this discounted for long
Don't go on another trip abroad without these must-have travel subscriptions
Make all your streaming portable with $200 off this pocket projector
Science experts created training software to take your baseball skills to the next level
This bracelet lets the world know you're vaccinated
This cordless spin mop and polisher will leave your floors spotless
Give any room in your home an extra bit of style with this LED corner floor lamp
This pro knife sharpener will actually make you look forward to food prepping
Never miss a show or sporting event again — this app keeps all your streaming services in one spot
Remove up to 10 times more plaque with this sleek electric toothbrush

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Low on storage space? Black Friday deals from SanDisk, Lexar, and PNY mean low prices.

Our phones, tablets, and cameras continue to eat up more and more storage space as files grow in size, and it seems like you can never have enough storage space. If you'd rather not rely on cloud storage or just want a simple alternative, SD cards, microSD cards, and USB flash drives are still a popular and affordable solution. While this type of hardware isn't ever particularly expensive, Black Friday sees a bunch of major brands like Lexar, SanDisk, and PNY put some of their best gear up for sale at Amazon. A wide range of sizes and prices are available, so you should be able to find something that suits your needs, especially if you're getting in on some great Black Friday phone deals.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch TV for Black Friday

Here’s your chance to upgrade your living room’s screen, as this 55-inch TV Black Friday deal from Best Buy brings the price of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV down to just $380, with an amazing $120 discount on its original price of $500. There’s no shortage of Black Friday TV deals that you can shop among the best Black Friday deals — but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of offers such as Best Buy’s price cut for this 55-inch TCL 4K TV, because stocks are dwindling by the minute.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals Nutribullet – Save 25% Sitewide for Black Friday The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Dyson’s Black Friday 2021 sale has landed: The best deals to shop on vacuums

The countdown to Black Friday is officially on. With just one day to go, it’s time to get your shopping lists ready. During the mammoth weekend of deals, you can enjoy discounts on everything from TVs, tech and laptops to home appliances, mattresses and beauty products.What began as a one-day shopping event in the US, has expanded into a weekend-long period, ending on the following Monday, aka Cyber Monday.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowEvery year, however, the shopping bonanza gets bigger and bigger as more brands participate and greater discounts are unveiled. Much to our...
ELECTRONICS
PCWorld

Save 15% extra off this dual-camera drone with Pre-Black Friday code

Drones continue to grow in popularity. And not just with hobbyists. UAV’s, in fact, are being put to work in professional settings all over the country. If you aren’t already using a drone, maybe it’s time to consider getting one — such as the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO, which is on sale for an extra 15% off during our Pre-Black Friday Sale.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Room#Apple Products#Let The World Know#The Color Wheel#In Your House#The Audacy Shop#4 Pack
IndieWire

Target’s Pre-Black Friday Deals: Save Up to $100 on TVs, Cameras, Headphones, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Starting your Black Friday shopping early? Target is one of the major retailers to announce pre-Black Friday deals on TVs, cameras, smartphones, headphones, kitchen appliances, beauty and personal care items, apparel, furniture, smart watches, toys, shoes, and much more. Because there are so many sales swirling around the web, we collected some of the best Target deals that are available ahead of Black Friday. Target...
ELECTRONICS
The Next Web

This digital microscope streams the miniature world to your device, now at a special pre-Black Friday price

TLDR: This WiFi Digital Microscope connects to your smartphone or laptop, has recording and streaming capabilities, and a great holiday discount price. If your last run-in with a microscope happened back in high school biology class, then you may not even have realized that viewing the miniature world around us has changed in a major way. Most microscopes are digital now, equipped with powerful cameras that make viewing all those tiny details and chronicling them so much easier.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
PCWorld

Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster: Get a lifetime subscription to mSpy for $99.99

Most teens have their own phones these days. But do you really know what yours are doing while they’re on their devices? If you’re like most parents, probably not, which is why so many have installed the mSpy Mobile Phone Tracker. And right now is a great time to get it since a lifetime subscription is discounted for a very limited time to only $99.99 during our Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster Sale.
CELL PHONES
Business Wire

'Tis the Season for Savings! Shop the Bay’s Pre-Black Friday Deals, Black Friday Weekend Door Crashers, Cyber Exclusives and More

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holiday savings start early this year at The Bay, with incredible pre-Black Friday deals beginning Friday, November 19 in store, on thebay.com and through The Bay’s App. Running through Black Friday Weekend and Cyber Monday, the exclusive door crashers, one-day-only deals and super sales await customers eager to deck the halls this season. Savings can be found across all categories including fashion, beauty, home, sports and recreation, tech and kids, and with more than 2,600 new brands added this year on The Bay’s Marketplace, there’s more wishes fulfilled than ever before at The Bay.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cult of Mac

Get this handy 3-in-1 Apple charging cable at a pre-Black Friday price

Whether you’re constantly on the move and need a quick way to pack your charging essentials or just want to make the most out of the minimal space you have, this 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charging Cable lets you charge two Lightning devices and your Apple Watch all at the same time.
ELECTRONICS
The Weather Channel

Get $20 off this cordless spinning mop as a Black Friday Doorbuster deal!

This product was selected by StackCommerce, which created this article. The products are not endorsed by the Weather.com editorial team. If you buy something through these links, Weather.com will get a small share of revenue from your purchase. With winter coming down the pike and the prospect of staying inside...
SHOPPING
Times Union

Stop Snoring and Start Sleeping with This Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster Deal

Entrepreneurs sacrifice a lot for their businesses to grow, but one thing nobody should have to sacrifice is sleep. Yet, many entrepreneurs have difficulty sleeping. While stress and anxiety may be more difficult to manage, if you're struggling due to you or a partner snoring, there's no more excuse to suffer. During our Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters, you can get the Snore Circle Anti-Snoring Sleep Aid Muscle Stimulator for half off at just $59.97 for a limited time.
MusicRadar.com

Save big on this HSS Fender Player Stratocaster as part of Guitar Center’s pre-Black Friday sale

The Guitar Center Black Friday deals are here, and they have certainly been worth the wait. We’re seeing big discounts to be had on electronic drums, digital pianos, guitar VSTs and other tech, but where Guitar Center shines through is in their electric guitar deals. More specifically, this deal - where you can save a massive $110 on a Fender Player Stratocaster HSS in Sienna Sunburst.
ELECTRONICS
Audacy

Audacy

47K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy