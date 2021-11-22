Enjoy Pre-Black Friday doorbuster prices on this LED space-saving corner floor lamp

Choosing the perfect lighting for the interior of your home can be hard. Not only do you have to pick the right fixtures to match your decor, but you also have to make sure that what you choose illuminates the room in just the right way.

Good lighting not only helps to transform and light a space up but also affects your mood and for some, even their productivity . If you're looking to upgrade the lighting in one or multiple rooms in your home, check out this Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp .

Not only is this corner floor lamp beautifully designed to save space, but it also has millions of color combos that you can choose to suit your room. The fixture doesn't include a bulky lampshade that you need to strategically place, making it easy to adapt to just about any room in your house, whether it's a media room, bedroom, or home office.

The quality metal finish and a weighted rubber bottom keep the lamp steady while the 6.5-foot cord gives you plenty of lengths to reach most outlets. Besides the minimalist design, the real show-stopper with this LED floor lamp is the millions of color options you can use to perfectly illuminate your room. It has over 16 million colors and more than 300 multi-color effects, and the easy-to-use remote makes shuffling through them a breeze.

One happy customer left a 5-star review about their lamp that read, "Easy to set up + looks great. The color wheel control is fun and intuitive. Thinking about buying another one for the other corner!"

If you're ready to bid farewell to your old, boring soft white lighting and upgrade to lighting that's more magical, right now you can take advantage of this limited-time Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster price drop.

It's on sale in the Audacy Shop for $70.97 . If you want to light up more than one room you can get a 2-pack of lamps for $159.99 , a 4-pack for $309.99 and a 6-pack for $469.99 .

