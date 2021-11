On Nov 15, Halo Infinite dropped early. Three weeks early to be exact which got a positive reaction by the community. People have been waiting a whole year for this game to drop. It was delayed so much due to the pandemic so the developers ran into a lot of road bumps. This upset a lot of people when the news first came out but after playing the new game, it’s safe to say it was worth the wait. Halo Infinite has dropped with many features in the game that so many people can enjoy. This goes from casual multiplayer playing, to competitive multiplayer, and as well as a campaign so the community has options.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO