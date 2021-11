Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. Case numbers, hospitalizations and positivity rates all seem more or less stuck on the current plateau. Hospitalizations have been fluctuating in the 40s and low 50s for most of October, while case numbers have hung in the low 50s for the past couple weeks. Positivity rates remain relatively low and the R Number remains below 1.

