Evan Hoopes grew up in Pleasanton but his memories are driving out of town for rehearsals and auditions. "I've been acting since I was a little kid," Hoopes, 19, said. "My mom got me into it, she got me an agent. I'm really grateful for that -- I have an all-time passion for acting, and I was doing it at such a young age."

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO