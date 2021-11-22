ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Island anger: Guadeloupe closes schools after COVID rioting

By ELODIE SOUPAMA Associated Press
Imperial Valley Press Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLE GOSIER, Guadeloupe (AP) — Schools closed across the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on...

www.ivpressonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

'I lost everything': Guadeloupe riots overtake COVID protest

Residents in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France, expressed dismay Sunday after protests against COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting and looting for the third day in a row, prompting French authorities to send in police special forces. Road blockades by protesters made traveling across the island...
PROTESTS
Reuters

French islands of Guadeloupe placed under curfew amid COVID unrest

PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Authorities imposed a curfew on the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe on Friday following five days of civil unrest over COVID-19 protocols that have seen barricades burned in the streets and firefighters and doctors walk out on strike. Guadeloupe's prefect, Alexandre Rochatte, who represents the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guadeloupe#Covid 19#Caribbean Island#Protest Riot#Covid#Le Gosier#Ap#French
atlanticcitynews.net

Riots in Guadeloupe over Covid restrictions, France sends police

BASSE-TERRE, Guadeloupe: Protests against COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting and looting for the third consecutive day on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France, prompting French authorities to send police special forces to the island. At 33 percent vaccinated, compared to 75 percent across France, the island's...
PROTESTS
eturbonews.com

Violent COVID-19 riots spread from Guadeloupe to Martinique

The strikers were reportedly angered at not being received by the governor of Martinique at the end of their first day of demonstrations. Yesterday, 17 trade unions on the French territorial island of Martinique called for a general strike to show their opposition to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and the imposition of France’s coronavirus health pass.
LABOR ISSUES
audacy.com

French police forces go to Guadeloupe amid COVID-19 riots

LE GOSIER, Guadeloupe (AP) — French authorities sent police special forces to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France, as protests over COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting and looting for the third day in a row. On Sunday, many road blockades by protesters made traveling across the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

10 police hurt as violence spreads on French Caribbean islands

Ten police officers were injured and several journalists  shot at on the French Caribbean island of Martinique overnight Thursday to Friday as protests sparked by Covid-19 vaccine measures spread. Fresh violence was reported on the territory despite a night curfew, following more than a week of unrest on the nearby French island of Guadeloupe. Five police officers were injured by gunfire on Martinique and five others by objects thrown at them during operations, according to police figures sent to AFP. French government spokesman Gabriel Attal called the unrest "totally unacceptable" and promised "firmness" in dealing with the rioters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
Imperial Valley Press Online

Merkel: 'Sad day' as Germany marks 100,000 deaths from COVID

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel labelled Thursday “a very sad day” and backed calls for more restrictions, as her country became the latest to surpass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The national disease control agency said it recorded 351 deaths in connection with the coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Amid riots, France to consider some autonomy for Guadeloupe

LE GOSIER, Guadeloupe (AP) — France’s government is offering to discuss some autonomy for the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, which has been wracked by virus-related rioting and strikes that reflect long-running frustrations over inequality with the French mainland. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
PROTESTS
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
Imperial Valley Press Online

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. The U.K. on Saturday tightened its rules on mask-wearing and on...
WORLD
Imperial Valley Press Online

Thousands protest coronavirus restrictions in Czech capital

PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands rallied in the Czech capital of Prague on Sunday to protest the government’s restrictive measures to tackle a record surge of coronavirus infections. The protesters included members and supporters of a number of fringe political parties and groups that failed to win any parliamentary seats in...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
The Independent

Migrants who ‘swam back to France’ after failed Channel crossing await another attempt

A group from Iraq and Iran stand near a fire in a campsite in Dunkirk in near-freezing temperatures.They do not want to be in France. But they are here, in a makeshift campsite near old train tracks in the Grande-Synthe suburb, after failed attempts to cross the English Channel left them having to swim back to shore. This happened four times, one of them says. As they wait for their next try, they are camping out in Grand-Synthe in a site that has become popular with migrants since one nearby – which housed more than 1,000 – was broken up...
IMMIGRATION
Columbian

Solomon Islands violence recedes after rioting

CANBERRA, Australia — Violence receded Friday in the capital of the Solomon Islands, but the government showed no signs of addressing the underlying grievances that sparked two days of riots, including concerns about the country’s increasing links with China. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare sought to deflect attention from...
CHINA
AFP

Surveillance plane to be deployed over Channel to monitor migrants

The EU's border agency is to deploy a plane 24-hours-a-day over the Channel coast to monitor migrant crossings, France announced Sunday after pushing its European partners for help in cracking down on people-smuggling. Ministers responsible for immigration from France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium convened in the northern French port of Calais on Sunday afternoon, four days after an unprecedented accident saw 27 people drown in Channel. They met without Britain which was excluded after a row last week. The four countries agreed to "strengthen our operational cooperation" in fighting the gangs who organise boats and life jackets for groups of migrants to head over the narrow but treacherous sea lane separating France and England.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy