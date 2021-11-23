Photos: Vigil honors Waukesha Christmas parade crash victims

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County.
Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said.
Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye.
(Photo Credit: KDKA)
According to the criminal complaint, the women tried to recover a stolen gun that they believed was inside the home. A teenager and his parents were inside the residence.
When the trio tried to force their way through the front door, the man inside said...
