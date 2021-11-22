ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Genshin Impact Likely Adding New Characters in Update 2.4

By Carley Garcia
gameranx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing Genshin Impact players love more than new character reveals. After the character models for Yun Jin and Shenhe were leaked over a year ago, the two have become incredibly popular in the community, and fans should be thrilled to know that the two will be coming soon, likely in...





PC Gamer

The best builds for Albedo in Genshin Impact

Searching for a strong Genshin Impact Albedo build before his rerun? The five-star Geo character and Head Alchemist of the Knights of Favonius is returning to Genshin Impact for the first time since version 1.2. He's appearing as part of the new rerun banner alongside Eula, which is headlining Genshin Impact 2.3 when it launches on November 24.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

New Genshin Impact leak reveals best weapon for Arataki Itto

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. Leaks are pretty common in the Genshin Impact universe. An interesting...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo has opened a new studio in Montreal

MiHoYo, the Chinese developer behind juggernaut mobile release Genshin Impact, has expanded into the west with the opening of a brand new studio in the game development hub of Montreal, Canada. MiHoYo hopes that the new site will house over 100 employees by 2024, with the studio starting preliminary work on an as-yet-unnamed AAA paranormal shooter.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Genshin Impact Codes November 2021: New codes for Free Primogems

Genshin Impact Codes November 2021:Genshin Impact’s developer miHoYo regularly provides redeemable promotion codes for players to claim various in-game items and benefits. They offer users free Primogems, the game’s premium currency that usually costs real money. In-game currency Mora and various Character EXP Materials are also common inclusions in these...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact 2.4 announcement confirms Yun Jin's element

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. An interesting name has been mentioned in numerous leaks over the last couple of months and her name is Yun Jin.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

MiHoYo Reveals Shenhe and Yun Jin for Genshin Impact’s 2.4 Patch

2.4 News Comes Early As MiHoYo Reveals Shenhe and Yun Jin for Genshin Impact. Greetings, Travelers. Today we’re taking a quick little look at the recent reveals for Yun Jin and Shenhe, two new characters slated to join the game come 2.4. The first one to be revealed was Shenhe,...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact Leaks: New Cryo user Shenhe, Disciple of Cloud Retainer

A mysterious new character has just been revealed by miHoYo – Shenhe, a disciple of Cloud Retainer. Shenhe is a Cryo Polearm user that is set to arrive in Genshin Impact in a yet-specified future patch. She was revealed by miHoYo alongside another character ahead of Genshin Impact version 2.4 beta going live. This was probably done by miHoYo to avoid them being revealed through Genshin Impact leaks.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Genshin Impact 2.3 Version Update Now Avaliable To Pre-Install on PC and Mobile

Let us put our adventuring skills as we return to the frigid mountains of Dragonspine. Genshin Impact‘s 2.3 update, Shadows Amid Snowstorms, is now available for pre-installation on PC and mobile. You can begin installing and allocating most of the required data and start playing the update immediately when it releases on November 24, after a brief maintenance period. It is important to note that this update will require 10.5 GB of free disk space on PC and 3.75 GB on mobile devices.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Horizon Zero Dawn Universe Detailed in New Podcast

Ahead of the long-awaited sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, due out in February 2022, developer Guerrilla Games is launching a new podcast to highlight more specifics about the series’ expansive and unique lore, world, and characters. The open world is filled with mystery and intrigue, and players have been eager to learn more about it since the original game was released in 2017. GAIA Cast will debut tomorrow, November 23, and the show’s first episode will be all about the badass protagonist herself, Aloy. Following the first Aloy-heavy episode, the following two podcasts will focus on the events that shaped Zero Dawn’s narrative. These episodes are titled ‘Events of the Twenty-First Century’ and ‘Project Zero Dawn.’
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

PS5 Owners Prefer Physical Games Over Digital

At GI Live: London in October, a Global Sales Data presentation reported that PS5 owners prefer buying physical, boxed games over digital ones. Even though, digital games tend to be more widely available and are more often included in sales. Games Industry.biz has analyzed Global Sales Data which tracked PS5...
RETAIL
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite Season 1 Paid Cosmetics Cost Over $1,000 Total

Microtransactions continue to be the bane of the greater gaming community, and Halo Infinite is the newest major release to include them in a pretty unforgivable way. The game’s customization has already been under fire since the Multiplayer Beta was released last week, with fans unhappy about the balance between paid and free cosmetics. One Redditor has now calculated what every paid cosmetic in Season 1 will cost you, and if you’re looking to grab everything available, prepare to spend over $1,000.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Chrono Cross Rumored to be Next Big PlayStation Remake

Earlier this month, rumors began surfacing about the next ‘big remake’ for PlayStation, with sources claiming that an announcement could be made as early as this December. While there were only speculations regarding what the possible IP could be, some new details have come to light that point towards a beloved Square RPG. Originally released for the PlayStation in 1999, Chrono Cross made an appearance in the previously leaked Nvidia database files back in September. Now, all of the puzzle pieces are beginning to point towards it as the next massive remake coming not only to PlayStation but to multiple platforms–if reports are to be believed.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition Developers Apologizes For Lack Of Quality

Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting on the next major installment for years now. However, instead of getting a Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games continued to port Grand Theft Auto V. It’s been a long and frustrating road. Still, Rockstar Games did bring out a Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition. This was something to tie fans over for now, but unfortunately, the game wasn’t all that thrilling thanks to several technical issues.
VIDEO GAMES

