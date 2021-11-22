Genshin Impact Likely Adding New Characters in Update 2.4

Ahead of the long-awaited sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, due out in February 2022, developer Guerrilla Games is launching a new podcast to highlight more specifics about the series’ expansive and unique lore, world, and characters. The open world is filled with mystery and intrigue, and players have been eager to learn more about it since the original game was released in 2017. GAIA Cast will debut tomorrow, November 23, and the show’s first episode will be all about the badass protagonist herself, Aloy. Following the first Aloy-heavy episode, the following two podcasts will focus on the events that shaped Zero Dawn’s narrative. These episodes are titled ‘Events of the Twenty-First Century’ and ‘Project Zero Dawn.’

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO