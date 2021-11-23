Puyallup police recover several stolen vehicles

(Oleksandr Filon/iStock)

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police recovered multiple stolen vehicles on Monday after the owner of a stolen truck notified police he had tracked his truck near South Hill Mall.

Around 3:37 p.m., Puyallup police were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 3500 South Meridian.

A man told police he had tracked his stolen Ford F150 to the location and was watching over the vehicle while waiting for police to arrive.

When officers arrived, the man told them a Subaru and a Jaguar were associated with his stolen truck.

Officers attempted to contact the three people at each vehicle.

The F150 driver was immediately detained, but the two other people fled in the Jaguar at a high rate of speed, causing a collision in the intersection of 37th Avenue Southeast and South Meridian.

Both people fled the scene on foot and were eventually arrested by Puyallup officers and Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies.

The investigation later revealed all three vehicles had been reported stolen.

