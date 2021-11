Despite having an absolute legion of players, Battlefield 2042 just isn’t hitting the mark. Scores across review sites seem to plummet more by the day, and the game’s community is taking to social media to highlight the biggest issues and bugs with the new release. The game leaves out large features included in past entries, while also managing to fumble AI and hitbox detection, and everything in between. It would be par for the course for EA Dice to simply work on resolving certain issues behind the scenes, but either in a show of good faith or an attempt to save face, Battlefield 2042‘s lead game designer Florian Le Bihan took to Twitter over the weekend to respond to a fair share of complaints and questions relating to the title.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO