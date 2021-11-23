ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Report estimates turkeys will be 24% more expensive this Thanksgiving

By Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – This Thanksgiving, gathering the family for a turkey dinner is expected to gobble up more funds than in years past. According to data collected by the American Farm Bureau, the cost of a turkey in 2021 has risen by 24% from last year, with an average...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkeys#Thanksgiving Dinner#U S Economy#The American Farm Bureau#The Farm Bureau#Usda
KRQE News 13

These are the worst Thanksgiving sides, survey finds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Forget the political arguments on Thanksgiving – people also have some strong opinions about what’s on their plates. Thanksgiving lunch, or dinner – whatever floats your gravy boat – comes with some specific sides that we as a society have agreed upon. But they’re not necessarily everyone’s favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
chronicle99.com

SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
HEALTH
honknews.com

Stimulus Check for Parents, Caregivers to Arrive After Thanksgiving

Americans With Additional Parenting and Caregiving Costs Will Receive Another Stimulus Check. Many American families are still asking for financial assistance from the federal government. This is why it is not surprising that the push for the fourth stimulus check remains apparent. But, officials have yet to make definitive comments...
POLITICS
iheart.com

Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
ECONOMY
KRQE News 13

How to keep your pumpkin pie from cracking

(NEXSTAR) – You followed all the directions from the recipe. You preheated the oven. You blind-baked the crust. Your fingers are stained orange from making your own pumpkin puree from scratch. And what do you have to show for it? A fresh, lovingly baked pie … with a big ugly crack running down the center.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
whcuradio.com

NY Farm Bureau: Thanksgiving dinner more expensive in 2021

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Your Thanksgiving dinner is costing a little more this year than 2020. The New York Farm Bureau says a 16-pound turkey and all the trimmings comes out to 52 dollars, 59 cents. That’s a one point seven percent increase over last year’s holiday meal. According to the Farm Bureau, turkey prices is about five cents higher per pound this year.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy