Albuquerque, NM

Man sentenced to 2 years for stealing bait car

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who stole a bait car outside of The Pit was sentenced Monday to two years in prison. Joseph Mendez apologized for his actions saying he’s going through a tough time.

Mendez was also accused of breaking into then Lobo basketball coach Paul Weir’s car and stealing his wallet. Those charges were dismissed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

