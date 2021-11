Louisiana scored four early points against the Indiana’s aggressive defense, and then they went cold. Ice cold. A stingy defense — that has quickly become the identity of Mike Woodson’s team — held the Ragin’ Cajuns to just 14-of-73 shooting in the 76-44 win, good for 19.2 percent. This marked the lowest field goal percentage allowed by IU at least since the 1996-97 season. The previous low during that span was nearly a full five percentage points higher when IU held Rutgers to 24.1 percent in 2018.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO