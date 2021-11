Jurors have begun deliberations in the case of the three men accused of murder and other charges over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County, Ga., in February 2020. The nearly all-white jury entered deliberations Tuesday after prosecutors made their final rebuttal in the case. In her rebuttal, lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski outlined the charges against the defendants and made the case for their guilt.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO